Entytle launches Agents for Aftermarket Operations in the Industrial OEMs

Tailored AI Agents Deliver Seamless Workflows for B2B Industrial OEMs

With the launch of the Agentic Infrastructure, we are taking a significant leap forward in enabling industrial OEMs to transform their aftermarket operations” — Lalit Bhatt, CTO - Entytle, Inc

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entytle , Inc., a leading provider of Installed Base Intelligence solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the first-ever Agentic Infrastructure for B2B aftermarket businesses.This latest innovation establishes AI-enabled automation in the aftermarket operations of industrial OEMs. This is another step forward in realizing Entytle's vision of an Autonomous Aftermarket. The company is on a mission to leverage Advanced Generative AI capabilities, combined with comprehensive Installed Base data and intelligence.As the only purpose-built platform for industrial OEM asset manufacturers, Entytle's Installed Base Intelligence Platform has pioneered the unification, cleansing and analysis of structured and unstructured data sources to create comprehensive visibility and insight into an OEMs' installed base.Entytle's new agent framework goes beyond single-purpose solutions, establishing a comprehensive infrastructure that will support multiple specialized AI agents.Entytle’s existing clients and ongoing collaborations have shown a strong interest in this innovation. The initial deployments of the Agentic Infrastructure are scheduled for Q1 2025. This launch represents a significant milestone in the evolution of industrial aftermarket automation.“With the launch of the Agentic Infrastructure, we are taking a significant leap forward in enabling industrial OEMs to transform their aftermarket operations,” said Lalit Bhatt, CTO of Entytle, Inc. “By combining domain-specific AI with generative AI capabilities, our customers can unlock unprecedented levels of efficiency, productivity, and value creation.”Lalit Bhatt is presenting an informative webinar titled, “Agents Driven OEM Aftermarket Operations," on January 30th, 2025. Our CTO, Lalit Bhatt will take you through this breakthrough technology and how it is shaping the Autonomous Aftermarket of the future. Click here to Register AI is not new to Entytle and many of its models are driven by leveraging various AI and Machine Learning techniques. Taking the story further, Entytle has been investing in GenAI capabilities. The company has seen huge opportunities in terms of building intelligence which is buried inside unstructured data, and training LLMs with OEM-specific knowledge base.Coupled with structured data, this unique approach provides productivity and value gains to aftermarket workflows. AI agents having tailored knowledge by combining domain-specific training with GenAI capabilities!Entytle's Installed Base Intelligence Platform has successfully served many global OEMs by providing them with 360° visibility into their Installed Base. The platform's unique orchestration layer, powered by sophisticated AI models, has already demonstrated success in optimizing value-creation workflows for major asset manufacturers.About EntytleEntytle, Inc. provides Installed Base Intelligence solutions to Industrial OEMs. The company’s flagship product, Installed Base Intelligence Platform(IBIP) assembles, cleanses, analyzes, and operationalizes Installed Base data so machinery manufacturers can make customer-facing workflows more efficient.Entytle’s solutions are deployed across thousands of Industrial OEM users. The cloud-based platform includes purpose-built AI that provides a complete 360 view of the Installed Base, intelligent hunting lists, and the ability to orchestrate automation between various tools, systems, or processes. This enables smarter, faster workflows leading to increases in productivity, capacity, and scalability.Industry leaders such as Johnson Controls, Baker Hughes, Peerless Pump, GEA, and many more trust Entytle to help drive efficiency and growth using their Installed Base. Learn more about how Entytle can help you win over your Installed Base and drive commercial productivity at www.entytle.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.