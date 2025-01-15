Entytle Introduces the First AI-Powered Sales Lead Agent for B2B Aftermarket Success

Increasing the Wallet Share with insights from your Installed Base

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entytle is excited to announce the first ever sales lead agent purpose-built for B2B OEMs aftermarket. The lead agent uses AI to mine transaction patterns to surface high quality leads. Sitting on top of industry-leading installed base platforms, the AI agent consumes clean and unified data to provide good quality leads.As the only purpose-built platform for industrial OEM asset manufacturers, Entytle's Installed Base Intelligence Platform has pioneered the unification and cleaning of structured and unstructured data sources. The company creates comprehensive visibility and value for OEMs' existing installed base.Entytle's Installed Base Intelligence Platform has successfully served many global OEMs. They provide unparalleled installed base visibility, create value and drive growth. The platform's unique orchestration layer, powered by sophisticated AI models, has already demonstrated success in optimizing value-creation workflows for major asset manufacturers.AI-based Lead Agents are intelligent algorithms that analyze Installed Base data to uncover hidden sales opportunities. Powered by advanced AI-based pattern recognition algorithms, these agents transform raw data into actionable insights, empowering teams to make data-driven decisions."Our AI-powered Sales Lead Agent is a transformative milestone for industrial OEMs. For the first time, manufacturers can leverage clean, unified installed base data to uncover high-quality sales opportunities with unparalleled precision," said Vivek Joshi , CEO of Entytle. "This innovation breathes new life into existing equipment while empowering OEMs to maximize wallet share and drive aftermarket growth like never before."Vivek Joshi is presenting an informative webinar titled, “How GenAI makes it easy to grow Installed Base wallet share” where he will discuss how these agents can help grow Aftermarket Business. Click here to Register The Sales Lead AI agents help OEMs on multiple fronts to tailor their selling efforts and optimum use of scarce selling resources.- Proactive selling opportunities: With a deep understanding of asset lifecycles and knowing which asset is at which stage of operation, the agent helps in recommending right parts, services selling and upgrade opportunities. Understanding lifecycle stages of an asset also helps in building tailored service contracts for the customer base.- Cross-sell/Up-sell opportunities: Mining patterns using AI algorithms surface the bundle or kit selling opportunities.- Customer loyalty: Understanding customer segments based on various features on multiple dimensions helps in surfacing customers who are churn-risk or carry the potential to grow.A deeper understanding of the customer base helps in building personalized outreaches. The agentic approach results in the following benefits:- Increased Efficiency: Automate lead generation, reducing manual effort and enabling sales teams to focus on conversion.- Maximized Revenue: Identify untapped revenue streams hidden within the Installed Base.- Enhanced Customer Experience: Deliver proactive, personalized solutions that meet customer needs before they arise.Scalability: Handle large datasets effortlessly, enabling OEMs to scale insights as their Installed Base grows.Entytle's agent framework goes beyond single-purpose solutions, establishing a comprehensive infrastructure that will support multiple specialized AI agents working with both, structured and unstructured data.With strong interest from existing clients and ongoing collaborations with current customers, it is making a significant advancement in industrial aftermarket automation.For more information, write to info@entytle.com.About EntytleEntytle, Inc. provides Installed Base Intelligence solutions to Industrial OEMs. The company’s flagship product, Installed Base Intelligence Platform (IBIP) assembles, cleanses, analyzes, and operationalizes Installed Base data so machinery manufacturers can make customer-facing workflows more efficient.Entytle’s solutions are deployed across thousands of Industrial OEM users. The cloud-based platform includes purpose-built AI that provides a complete 360 view of the Installed Base, intelligent hunting lists, and the ability to orchestrate automation between various tools, systems, or processes. This enables smarter, faster workflows leading to increases in productivity, capacity, and scalability.Industry leaders such as Johnson Controls, Baker Hughes, Peerless Pump, GEA, and many more trust Entytle to help drive efficiency and growth using their Installed Base. Learn more about how Entytle can help you win over your Installed Base and drive commercial productivity at www.entytle.com

