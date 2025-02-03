MPD Makes Quick Arrest in Carjacking & Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a carjacking and armed robbery.

Armed Carjacking: On Sunday, February 2, 2025, at approximately 2:46 a.m., a ride share driver was parked in the 300 block of 15th Street, Northeast, waiting to pick up a passenger. The suspect approached the victim brandishing a gun and demanded the vehicle keys and the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN:25015753

Armed Robbery: A short time later, at approximately 3:33 a.m., the suspect was driving in the area of the 800 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast. He exited the carjacked vehicle and approached the victim who was walking home. The suspect pointed a gun at the victim and took property from the victim. The suspect fled the scene in the carjacked vehicle. CCN:25015773

The Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) located the vehicle and provided the location to responding units. A short time later, 33-year-old Parren Hawkins of Northeast, DC was apprehended and arrested in the 700 block of Bonini Road, Southeast for Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery. A firearm and property from the armed robbery were recovered.

