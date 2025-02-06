Nextick Lightgun Pro in Development: AINEX Expands into Console Gaming

From PC to Consoles: AINEX Takes Nextick Lightgun to the Next Level

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AINEX, the company behind the successful development and crowdfunding of the Nextick Lightgun on Indiegogo, has announced plans to develop its next product, the Nextick Lightgun Pro, expanding compatibility beyond PCs to include consoles. This strategic move comes in response to the growing dominance of console gaming and the increasing demand for a more immersive shooting experience.

With the Nextick Lightgun Pro, AINEX aims to deliver enhanced haptic feedback, providing console gamers with a more realistic and engaging gameplay experience. The decision to enter the console market was driven by strong demand from the gaming community, as existing console peripherals often fail to replicate the authentic feel of lightgun shooting.

While the original Nextick Lightgun gained significant attention despite minimal marketing, its compatibility was limited to PC gaming, where the selection of shooting games remains relatively narrow. By expanding into the console market, AINEX seeks to broaden the range of supported games and increase the versatility of its product.

The company has not yet disclosed which console platforms the Nextick Lightgun Pro will support, but discussions with major industry partners are already in progress. Development of the product is now complete, with accuracy improvements integrated and a Nextick 2.0 firmware update recently released, setting the stage for mass production. Once launched, the console-compatible Nextick Lightgun Pro is expected to make a significant impact on the industry, potentially redefining the technology behind shooting games.

Byung Chan Lee, CEO of AINEX, stated:

"Development of the console-compatible Nextick Lightgun is already underway, and we will soon introduce an astonishing product in collaboration with one of the world's largest gaming companies."

The estimated development timeline is approximately six months.

The first version of the Nextick Lightgun is currently available on Indiegogo InDemand:

https://igg.me/at/nextick-lightgun/x#/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.