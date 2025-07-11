Leesol Launches Kickstarter Campaign for 'blissol' – A Revolutionary Wearable for True Meditation

The Kickstarter campaign, which began on July 8, reached 100% of its funding goal within just 24 hours,

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Korean wellness technology company Leesol has officially launched its latest innovation, blissol, on Kickstarter. The campaign, which began on July 8, reached 100% of its funding goal within just 24 hours, signaling strong global interest in the next generation of meditation technology.

blissol is a wearable headband designed to enhance deep relaxation and quality rest through safe and non-invasive brainwave stimulation. Unlike traditional meditation aids, blissol requires no apps, no complicated setup, and no dependency on mobile devices. The device provides a simple, intuitive solution to help users achieve a more restful state anytime, anywhere.

The campaign will run for 30 days, giving backers an opportunity to be the first to experience blissol. It is especially aimed at individuals who suffer from daily stress, poor sleep quality, or difficulty maintaining focus during meditation.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming response from the Kickstarter community,” said Julie Yoon, CSO(Chief Strategy Officer). “blissol was born from years of research and refinement. Our goal was to create a solution that feels natural and effortless – and our early backers seem to agree.”

blissol is the next evolution of Leesol’s brain relaxation technology, building on the company’s past success in this space. The new version offers upgraded performance, enhanced design, and greater ease of use.

For more information or to support the campaign, visit:

🔗 https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/630960772/blissol-a-wearable-headband-built-for-real-meditation

About Leesol

Founded in South Korea, Leesol is a wellness technology company committed to creating scientifically backed solutions for mental well-being. With a focus on intuitive design and user-friendly innovation, Leesol continues to redefine how people relax, meditate, and restore balance in their lives.

Media Contact:

Hanjin Park

Altosbiz / Leesol Global Campaign Lead

blissol is now on Kickstarter!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.