KAISAR Wins CE Certification, Empowering Men’s Health on a Global Scale

Men’s Healthcare Innovator Sets Sights on Europe After Securing CE Mark

BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on its success as a CES 2024 Innovation Award winner, the men’s healthcare product KAISAR has achieved CE certification in Europe, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion.

KAISAR is a healthcare device designed to enhance men’s confidence and overall well-being. First introduced to the U.S. market through the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo, it quickly gained recognition for its effectiveness, supported by positive user feedback.

Developed and marketed by Korean healthcare specialist DARAM Inc., KAISAR has seen strong adoption in Asia and North America. With the recent CE certification, DARAM officially enters the European market, further solidifying KAISAR's global presence. As of January 2025, the product is exported to 31 countries—a number expected to grow steadily in the coming months.

Currently available on Amazon, KAISAR benefits from CE certification, which not only boosts its credibility but also marks a pivotal step toward expanding its reach across new markets.

Seokhee Kang, CEO of DARAM Inc. and the developer of KAISAR, shared, “KAISAR is not just a healthcare device but a symbol of hope and confidence for men worldwide. With this CE certification, we aim to make KAISAR a household name in Europe and beyond. Our journey is about more than just growth; it’s about helping men everywhere live healthier and more confident lives. We also plan to continue developing innovative products tailored for men.”

DARAM remains committed to obtaining additional approvals for KAISAR across various countries while collaborating with renowned institutions to further validate the product’s effectiveness. The company is also actively working to establish robust partnerships with healthcare distribution networks globally, ensuring seamless access for consumers. Looking ahead to 2026, Daram plans to launch an advanced version, KAISAR Premium, featuring enhanced usability and performance. Additionally, the company is developing a dedicated platform for men’s health, aiming to provide valuable data-driven insights and resources.

In celebration of this milestone, KAISAR is offering promotional events on Amazon throughout January, inviting users to explore the product that’s redefining men’s healthcare worldwide.

https://www.amazon.com/KAISAR-Urinary-Wearable-Device-Near-Infrared/dp/B0CQZJK56J

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.