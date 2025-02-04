COLLABORATION SIMPLIFIED™. KLIK Leads the Way Out of the Collaboration Technology Fog

KLIKStik GO! is available in two configurations. KLIKLink AV simplifies the complex connection between your laptop and the room's sophisticated AV gear. Contact Mike van der Logt for product availability and reseller opportunities.

When a significant portion of your meeting is spent figuring out how to use the collaboration technology, it's a clear sign that a simpler solution is needed.

Collaboration technology has grown in capability, but it's also become a lot more complicated. With COLLABORATION SIMPLIFIED™, we're bringing you all that tech power without the headaches.” — Costa Lakoumentas

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We're KLIKBoks Inc, and since 2015, we've been on a mission to help people communicate better. We're all about making communication more inclusive, accessible, effective, and, well, simplified. Today, we're beyond excited to share our latest innovation: **COLLABORATION SIMPLIFIED™**!

"In the decade since I started KLIK, collaboration technology has grown leaps and bounds in capability, but it's also become a lot more complicated. With COLLABORATION SIMPLIFIED™, we're committed to bringing you all that tech power without the headaches," says Costa Lakoumentas, Founder & CEO.

**KLIKLink AV**

Imagine walking into a meeting room, plugging the **KLIKLink AV** into your laptop, and just like that, you're connected to all the AV gear. Video conferencing, screen sharing, annotations, touch screen connectivity—you name it, KLIKLink AV has got you covered. Move around the room, sit wherever you want, and collaborate effortlessly. **Collaboration Simplified!**

**KLIKStik GO!**

No more fumbling with Wi-Fi connections, apps, passcodes, or display settings. With **KLIKStik GO!**, just plug the sender into any device—be it your laptop, tablet, phone, or camera—press one button, and voilà! Your content is instantly shared. No network, no apps, no tech support needed. Just pure, seamless connectivity. **Collaboration Simplified!**

These incredible innovations are making their debut today at **ISE2025** in **Barcelona**. If you're around, come and visit us at Hall 8, booth **8C500**. See KLIKLink AV and KLIKStik GO! in action, chat with us, share your experiences, and let's simplify collaboration together!

For more info about **KLIKLink AV, KLIKStik GO!**, and the rest of the **KLIKBoks** family, check out:

- **Website:** [klikboks.com](https://www.klikboks.com/)

- **KLIKStik GO!:** [klikboks.com/go](https://www.klikboks.com/go)

- **KLIKLink AV:** [klikboks.com/linkav](https://www.klikboks.com/linkav)

**Sales Inquiries:**

Mike van der Logt

Email: mike@klikboks.com

Phone: +31 650 499 045

**Media Inquiries**

Costa Lakoumentas

Email: costa@klikboks.com

Phone: +1 206 605 6211

Content Management for Educators with KLIK

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.