Doubling Down on Simplicity, KLIKLink AV delivers Seamless Collaboration Connectivity

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KLIK, a leader in wireless screen sharing technology, is set to introduce its latest innovation, KLIKLink AV, in booth 8C500 at the ISE 2025 show in Barcelona, Spain, from February 4-7, 2025. KLIKLink AV is a groundbreaking product that streamlines how users connect to AV technology in classrooms, meeting rooms, and event spaces with its seamless plug-and-play functionality.

“We’ve spent a decade pushing the boundaries of collaboration technology, but as tools grow increasingly complex, our focus has shifted to ensuring the best possible user experience,” states Costa Lakoumentas, CEO & Founder of KLIK. KLIKLink AV puts advanced video conferencing, multicasting, live streaming, and more, in the hands of end users with unprecedented simplicity of operation.”

Effortless Connectivity, Maximum Productivity

KLIKLink AV is designed to work seamlessly with the KLIKBoks HUB collaboration system, known for its wireless screen sharing, live streaming, and video conferencing capabilities. With a single connection to a Mac or Windows PC, KLIKLink AV instantly integrates with a room’s AV infrastructure, ensuring frictionless collaboration while reducing capital and operating costs.

KLIK Link AV is all about simplicity and reliability,” Lakoumentas added. “No learning curve, no complicated setup—just instant, professional-grade collaboration.”

KLIK will be showcasing the KLIKLink AV at Booth 8C500 during ISE 2025. Attendees are invited to experience live demonstrations and see firsthand how KLIKLink AV is making collaboration connectivity easier than ever.

KLIK Link AV is available now. For more details, visit https://www.klikboks.com/linkav or contact Mike van der Logt, EVP Business Development at mike@klikboks.com.

KLIKLink AV in Action

About

KLIK is the leading provider of multimedia collaboration solutions to Education, Enterprise & Government, empowering teams to capture, distribute and share content both in-person and over the internet. KLIK products allow users to share any content, from any device, to any destination, including local video screens, smart TVs, users' laptops, and even live broadcast, simply and instantly. Add any source device, from smartphones and tablets, to PCs, video cameras and microphones, document cameras and even digital microscopes for a truly integrated communication system and share your content across any video conferencing platform.

KLIKBoks is changing the way people collaborate.

