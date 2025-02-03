KLIK Unveils KLIKStik GO at ISE 2025 – The Ultimate Plug-and-Play Wireless Screen Sharing Solution

KLIKStik GO! is available in two configurations. KLIKStik GO! is ready to go where you GO! KLIK is the leading provider of multimedia capture, distribution and collaboration systems for classrooms, meeting rooms, and event spaces.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barcelona, Spain – February 1, 2025 – KLIK, a leader in wireless screen sharing technology, is set to introduce its latest innovation, KLIKStik GO, at the ISE 2025 show in Barcelona, Spain, from February 4-7, 2025. Designed for simplicity and performance, KLIKStik GO redefines wireless screen sharing with its compact size, affordability, and seamless plug-and-play functionality.

Unlike traditional wireless presentation systems that require complex network configurations, lengthy setup processes, and extensive user training, KLIKStik GO delivers an instant, reliable connection—right out of the box. Whether in classrooms, meeting rooms, conference centers, or even at home, KLIKStik GO ensures users can share their screens effortlessly and consistently, every time.

KLIKStik GO is designed to work with virtually any device, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktop computers, document cameras, and more—anything commonly used in training, education, and event spaces. No additional software or apps are required; GO simply plugs into any device with an HDMI or USB-C video output, making it the easiest and most versatile wireless screen sharing solution available today.

"With KLIKStik GO, we wanted to eliminate the common frustrations associated with wireless screen sharing," said Costa Lakoumentas, CEO at KLIK. "Our goal was to create a product that anyone can use instantly, without technical expertise. GO is the simplest, most effective way to share content wirelessly—anywhere, anytime."

KLIK will be showcasing the KLIKStik GO at Booth 8C500 during ISE 2025. Attendees are invited to experience live demonstrations and see firsthand how KLIKStik GO is making screen sharing easier than ever.

For more information, visit https://www.klikboks.com/go or contact:

Mike van der Logt

EVP Business Development

KLIKBoks Inc.

mike@klikboks.com

+31 650 499 045

KLIK Logo: https://bit.ly/42yY1tw

Product Image: https://bit.ly/3WMd8Mp



