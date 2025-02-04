ATWT Completes Construction on Highly Anticipated Eden Village of Tulsa

Birch Company Instrumental in Building Modern Community for the Homeless

Birch Co./ATWEC Technologies, Inc (OTCMKTS:ATWT)

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Birch Company (OTC: ‘ATWT’), the operating subsidiary of ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (the ‘Company’), today announced its successful project completion at Eden Village of Tulsa. The gated, tiny home community is specially designed to provide permanent homes and a built-in support system for chronically homeless individuals.Newly built Eden Village sits on 17 acres near downtown Tulsa, and has 63 tiny homes, a community center, greenhouse and small farm, geared to provide permanent homes and comfortable living for the vulnerable and disadvantaged, including elderly, disabled, and homeless citizens. The community is an entity of Eden Village of Tulsa, Inc., a non-profit 501(c)(3), and provides discounted rent and services for its new residents. People can go to https://edenvillagetulsa.org/about-us/ to see the layout and the story behind the community.Birch Company was engaged as one of the initial contractors on the project, and began work in early 2024. The Company has just completed construction on its final home and has now built a total of nine (9) high-quality homes in the community and will soon be paid by the non-profit through donations and state and federal subsidized funding.Homelessness in America is an existential crisis, with record-high numbers of people forced to live without a place to call home. Shelters are reporting a surge in people seeking help, and the number of people forced to live outside of shelters is also rising. Factors contributed to the crisis include rising housing costs, natural disasters, and an influx of migrants. In 2023, a reported 653,104 people were homeless in the US.The Eden Village project has been a Tulsa community sensation and has been chronicled in the local newspapers and television stations, including channel 2 and channel 6. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQzC9NmzPzw Brad Johnson, founder and CEO of Eden Village of Tulsa, said he and his team have faced many roadblocks since purchasing the land two years ago. Despite this, he says making it through all those trials only made them better focused for the next 54 homes. “We’ve really pushed hard to make this happen because we know the needs are huge out there." Johnson also said they've had no shortage of interest. “We’ve had over 400 applications without even asking for it, from people who are desperate for housing," the founder said. "We need more of these communities to begin to truly solve the problem of homelessness in America.”ATWT CEO Angus Martin was visibly excited about the project milestone, and proud of the Company’s contribution to the new community. “It’s an honor to be a part of Eden Village, and we take pride in the craftsmanship of these homes. Although they are so-called ‘tiny’, they have modern amenities, and are classy and comfortable, and we encourage people to take a tour to see for themselves. It has truly been a community effort. The fact that we are helping needy and homeless people makes it that much more fulfilling, where ‘no one sleeps outside. We look forward to being a part of future Eden Villages across the country and eventually building thousands of homes.”Shareholders and other investors can find the disclosure related to Birch Company’s remarkable construction of its Eden Village Tulsa’s tiny homes on the OTC Markets website, as well as the Company’s website, www.thebirchco.com About ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC: ATWT):ATWEC Technologies, Inc., the parent of The Birch Company, is a child safety and security technology company, headquartered in Memphis, TN, in business since 1979. ATWT has developed unique child safety technology which protects children and gives parents and teachers ‘peace of mind’. The Company trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol “ATWT”, and the Company’s website is www.atwec.com About The Birch Company:The Birch Company is a leading innovator in the housing and construction industries, dedicated to delivering high-quality, affordable homes, high-end custom homes, and commercial construction projects to its customers. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Birch Co. is at the forefront of modern building solutions throughout the US.Safe Harbor StatementThis release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected".You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company’s disclosure information.All company or product names used are the property of their respective owners and may be the trademarks (TM), service marks (SM), or registered marks (R) of other companies, and are used for information purposes only and to their owners' benefit, without intent to infringe.For more information, please visit www.thebirchco.com or contact:Angus MartinPresident & CEO(918)764-8869angus@thebirchco.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.