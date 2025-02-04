Victoria Palace Hôtel: A Beacon of Sustainability in the City of Light

Victoria Palace Hôtel

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The historic Victoria Palace Hôtel , located in Paris’ charming 6th arrondissement, has received its inaugural certification by Green Globe, a globally recognized benchmark for sustainability in the hospitality industry. This significant achievement underscores the hotel's dedication to integrating environmentally friendly practices and embracing innovative sustainability strategies while preserving its rich heritage.General Manager Mélodie Flanagan Salama expressed her pride in the hotel’s latest achievement stating, “We are so proud to be Green Globe certified after months of hard work. This was important to us in order to validate our sustainability vision, but also to challenge ourselves. Our objective now is to continue to improve our processes and achieve Gold status in 5 years.”First opening its doors in 1913, the Victoria Palace Hôtel has long been a symbol of elegance and tradition, welcoming iconic figures such as Katherine Mansfield, James Joyce, and Giorgio de Chirico. Today, the hotel embarks on a transformative journey toward a greener future, seamlessly blending its storied past with a forward-thinking vision rooted in sustainability.Green Globe certification marks the culmination of extensive efforts to adopt sustainable operations throughout the hotel. The hotel relies solely on green energy and has made major strides toward reducing energy waste. Its energy efficiency initiatives include the installation and dedicated use of LED lighting, presence detectors, and advanced HVAC systems that optimize energy consumption and minimize waste.To conserve water, employees are trained to manage energy and water sparingly, and the hotel has equipped its taps and showers with innovative water-saving devices and faucet aerators, achieving a remarkable 60% reduction in water usage.The hotel fights food waste with the “Too Good To Go” app, repurposing breakfast leftovers into affordable meals for the local community. Students and families can enjoy meals every single day for just three euros per basket of food. Any remaining organic waste is collected weekly and transformed into compost.The Victoria Palace Hôtel’s dedication to sustainability extends beyond environmental practices, fostering a strong commitment to guest satisfaction, staff well-being, and community engagement. Consistently ranked among the top hotels in Paris, the hotel prioritizes creating a welcoming and intimate environment for guests while supporting charitable causes, including cancer research campaigns that raise thousands of euros annually.The hotel actively supports impactful initiatives such as Pink October for the fight against breast cancer and Gold September for the fight against pediatric cancer. As part of these efforts, the hotel adds one euro per night to each bill for stays in September, with guests having the option to decline. At the end of the month, the owners generously double the amount raised. In 2023, these contributions amounted to €3,550, which the hotel donated to the Gustave Roussy Institute, further demonstrating its commitment to making a meaningful difference in the community.Green Globe certification reflects the Victoria Palace Hôtel’s leadership in sustainable hospitality and its enduring mission to inspire a positive impact in Paris and beyond. With its harmonious blend of history and innovation, the hotel sets a new benchmark for eco-friendly luxury in the heart of the City of Light.About Victoria Palace HôtelThe Victoria Palace Hôtel, a historic gem nestled on a quiet street in Paris’ 6th arrondissement, has been an emblem of elegance since opening its doors in 1913. Now thoughtfully renovated, it blends timeless charm with a modern, eco-friendly philosophy, offering guests an intimate and sustainable retreat in the heart of Paris. For more information about the Victoria Palace Hôtel and its initiatives, please visit www.victoriapalace.com About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com For media inquiries, please contact:Mélodie Flanagan SalamaGeneral Manager and Director of Marketing/CMOVictoria Palace HôtelTel : + 33 1 76 21 67 63melodie.flanagan@victoriapalace.com

