Well Over 70,000 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Passenger Vehicles Have Been Sold So Far, Says Information Trends

Sales of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles Year-End 2024

The initial focus of the industry has been on passenger vehicles, but the focus is now shifting to include commercial vehicles.

Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles offer several advantages. Like battery-electric vehicles, these vehicles are zero-emission. But unlike battery-electric vehicles, they allow rapid refueling.” — Information Trends

STERLING, VA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Well over than 70,000 hydrogen fuel cell passenger vehicles were sold by year-end 2024, says Information Trends , a market research firm that exclusively tracks the hydrogen market. In a study, Global Market for Light-Duty Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles , the company says the initial focus of the industry has been on passenger vehicles, but the focus is now shifting to include commercial vehicles.Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles offer several advantages over other kinds of vehicles, said Zainab Wasti, the lead analyst for the study. Like battery-electric vehicles, fuel cell vehicles are zero-emission. But unlike battery-electric vehicles, fuel cell vehicles allow rapid refueling.In the passenger vehicle market, Ms. Wasti said, Hyundai’s Nexo SUV, with a 500-mile range, has the highest share of the market, followed by Toyota’s Mirai. Both of these vehicles have had modest growth, she said, because of the limited availability of hydrogen fueling stations.In June 2024, Honda began production of its CR-V e:FCEV fuel cell vehicle at its Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville in Washington state. The crossover vehicle is a plug-in hybrid that is only being offered in the U.S. market. It comes with a 17.7-kWh rechargeable battery that complements its two hydrogen tanks.Toyota is getting ready to launch its hydrogen fuel cell Hilux pick-up truck, ten prototypes of which have been built at the company’s manufacturing facility in Derbyshire in the U.K. Five of the prototypes are undergoing field testing and the other five are being used in customer and media demonstrations.More manufacturers are poised to enter the passenger vehicles market including BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Riversimple, Pininfarina, and Hyperion Motors.BMW has tested its iX5 Hydrogen SUV in various real-world conditions. The automaker is preparing for series production from 2028. Jaguar Land Rover is aiming for zero tailpipe emissions by 2036 with its Land Rover Defender fuel cell SUV.Other automakers in various stages of launching light-duty fuel cell passenger vehicles include Riversimple with its concept car, Rasa, and Pininfarina with its concept car, NamX HUV.Hyperion Motors has built a remarkable hydrogen-powered car, XP-1 hypercar, that was unveiled in August 2020. The car has an amazing range of over 1,000 miles, and it produces a staggering output of over 2,000 horsepower.Companies such as Stelantis and Renault have rolled out light-duty commercial vehicles. In China, besides heavy-duty buses, light-duty and medium-duty buses have been launched.Stellantis has started in-house production of its hydrogen fuel cell light commercial vans at its plants in Hordain (France) and Gliwice (Poland). These fuel cell vans come in mid-size with a range of 400 km, and large-size with a range of 500 km.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.