Futaba Tsushinsha Expands Reseller Agreement with Launchmetrics beyond Japanese market to Grow APAC Presence

Accelerating the Brand Performance Cloud in APAC through Group Networks

JAPAN, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Futaba Tsushinsha Co., Ltd. (Futaba Tsushinsha), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and led by CEO Satoshi Konishi, announces it has expanded its exclusive reseller agreement with Launchmetrics beyond the Japanese market to cover the entire APAC region. Under this agreement, Futaba Tsushinsha will deliver comprehensive, data-driven marketing solutions tailored to the fashion, lifestyle and beauty (FLB) industries, helping brands maximize their value across all APAC markets.

Launchmetrics, the First AI-powered Brand Performance Cloud

Launchmetrics is the market’s first AI-powered Brand Performance Cloud, enabling more than 1,700 clients worldwide to optimize and measure their brand performance using software, data, and insights through its proprietary algorithm "Media Impact Value® (MIV®)*". Driven by a continued commitment to innovation and excellence, Launchmetrics pushes the boundaries to deliver solutions that transform brand strategies and initiatives into a meaningful competitive edge.

Futaba Tsushinsha expands strategic marketing support to the entire APAC region

Since 2016, Futaba Tsushinsha has been the exclusive reseller of Launchmetrics in Japan, offering advanced, industry-specific marketing support. With the expansion of this agreement, Futaba Tsushinsha will leverage the global network of the World Mode Holdings group to enhance its regional data capabilities, accelerate product improvements and strengthen sales efforts across Japan and APAC region. This initiative aims to bolster strategic marketing efforts and ROI optimization for the rapidly growing FLB brands in the region.

*Media Impact Value®（MIV®）：

Launchmetrics’ proprietary Machine Learning algorithm provides brands with a unified currency to measure the value of all marketing activities across Voices, Channels, and Markets by assigning a monetary amount to every post, interaction, and article. Finely tuned to specificities of Fashion, Lifestyle, and Beauty, the algorithm was trained on actual media rates and 5+ years of FLB specific campaign data. MIV® offers a unified way to calculate how brand equity is being created and which strategies create the most ROI.



Message

"APAC continues to play a vital role for FLB brands"

Michael Jaïs, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Launchmetrics

"Given APAC's strategic importance in the FLB sector, this expanded agreement with Futaba Tsushinsha—a trusted expert in the region—is instrumental for driving our success. Their proven regional expertise provides us with the competitive advantage needed to navigate today’s dynamic business landscape. We are confident that this partnership will accelerate growth and adoption of Launchmetrics products in the APAC market.”

"Helping Brands in APAC to grow"

Toshio Hagiwara, Chief Operating Officer of Futaba Tsushinsha

“Expanding our distribution rights across the entire APAC region is a pivotal step in maximizing the synergy between Launchmetrics and Futaba Tsushinsha. By addressing the diverse needs of the APAC market and delivering highly accurate data and innovative solutions, we will continue to strongly support brand growth throughout the region.”

﻿About Launchmetrics

Launchmetrics is the market’s first AI-powered Brand Performance Cloud, providing more than 1,700 clients with the software, data and insights they need to connect strategy with execution. With over a decade of expertise, its Brand Performance Cloud helps executives launch campaigns, amplify reach, measure ROI and benchmark brand performance.

Its AI-driven and proprietary Media Impact Value® algorithm is the answer to modern measurement in a global world, making impact measurable. Launchmetrics brings a sharp focus to profitability, accountability and efficiency while enabling the type of quick decision-making required for agility. With tools for sample management, event organization, PR monitoring and brand performance and Voice analytics, the Launchmetrics Brand Performance Cloud enables brands to build a successful marketing strategy, all in one place.

Founded in New York and with operating headquarters in Paris, Launchmetrics has 450+ employees in twelve markets worldwide and offers support in five languages. Launchmetrics has been the trusted provider to brands worldwide such as Tiffany & Co., Vogue, KCD, Shiseido, The North Face and Levi’s as well as partners like IMG, The Council of Fashion Designers of America, The Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana and La Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

*Media Impact Value® and MIV® is a registered trademark of Launchmetrics in the United States and the European Union.

About Futaba Tsushinsha Co., Ltd. https://futaba-ad.co.jp/en/

An advertising agency established in 1948 and a member of World Mode Holdings group. Futaba Tsushinsha possesses deep expertise and extensive experience in advertising and marketing, particularly within the fashion and luxury sectors. While the company has traditionally excelled in magazine advertising, it has actively embraced digital initiatives in recent years. Since 2016, Futaba Tsushinsha has held an exclusive distribution partnership with Launchmetrics in Japan, providing sales and support for the "Brand Performance Cloud," a comprehensive solution for marketing and PR operations.

About World Mode Holdings Co., Ltd. (WMH) https://worldmode.com/en/

World Mode Holdings is a group specializing in the fashion and beauty industries, offering a diverse range of solutions such as staffing, digital marketing and retail outsourcing. The group consists of seven domestic companies—iDA, Brush, AIAD, AIAD LAB, Four Ambition, Visual Merchandising Studio and Futaba Tsushinsha—as well as global bases in Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia. By leveraging the synergies of its highly specialized companies, WMH delivers highly effective solutions tailored to it.

