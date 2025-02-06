Encino Plastic Surgeon Details Gynecomastia vs. Pseudogynecomastia

Dr. Andrew Cohen highlights differences between gynecomastia and pseudogynecomastia, as well as potential treatment options.

ENCINO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gynecomastia is a common condition that affects many men. Board-certified Encino plastic surgeon Andrew Cohen, MD explains that the condition, described as the appearance of enlarged breasts, occurs in more than 20% of males. Typically affecting adults, gynecomastia can also appear in teens.While gynecomastia is one type of male breast enlargement, pseudogynecomastia is another type. Although both conditions share similar symptoms, there are key differences between the two, which may ultimately influence which procedure can be performed to enhance a patient’s appearance.GynecomastiaGynecomastia is a medical condition characterized by the enlargement of breast tissue in males, which can affect one or both breasts, sometimes unevenly. It is usually caused by an imbalance between hormones, genetics, or certain medications. This enlargement can be due to increased glandular tissue development, and it is different from excess fat deposits from weight gain. Gynecomastia can result in physical discomfort and emotional distress, but it is often treatable with gynecomastia surgery (male breast reduction).PseudogynecomastiaPseudogynecomastia, unlike true gynecomastia, involves the accumulation of excess fat in the breast area of men, but without the actual enlargement of glandular breast tissue. It typically results from being overweight and can mimic the appearance of real gynecomastia. Dr. Cohen says that the key difference is the absence of glandular tissue proliferation. Pseudogynecomastia can often be managed or resolved through lifestyle changes including diet and exercise, though some cases might benefit from cosmetic surgical procedures such as liposuction to improve the chest's appearance.Dr. Cohen encourages individuals struggling with the appearance of male breasts to consult with a qualified plastic surgeon to determine if they are experiencing true gynecomastia or pseudogynecomastia. Once the condition has been established, a personalized treatment plan can be developed to effectively address those aesthetic concerns.About Andrew T. Cohen, MD, FACSDr. Andrew Cohen is a board-certified plastic surgeon helping patients in Southern California achieve their desired appearance. At his practice, he offers a variety of surgical and non-surgical procedures, including breast augmentation, tummy tuck surgery, and liposuction. Dr. Cohen's background includes general surgery training and a plastic surgery residency at Loma Linda University, as well as a specialized fellowship training in aesthetic and oculoplastic surgery. He is a member of the American Board of Plastic Surgeons, American Society of Plastic Surgeons, The Aesthetic Society, California Society of Plastic Surgeons, and Los Angeles Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Cohen is available for interview upon request.For more information, visit drandrewcohen.com, facebook.com/DrAndrewTCohen, or instagram.com/andrewcohenmd/.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.drandrewcohen.com/news-room/encino-plastic-surgeon-details-gynecomastia-vs-pseudogynecomastia/ ###Andrew T. Cohen, MD, FACS5400 Balboa BlvdSuite 217Encino, CA 91316(310) 659-8771Rosemont Media(858) 200-0044

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.