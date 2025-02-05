Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Brings Warmth Globally

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) - Jordan - Winter Relief 2025

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) - Afghanistan - Winter Relief 2025

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) - Egypt - Winter Relief 2025

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) - Morocco - Winter Relief 2025

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) - Gaza - Winter Relief 2025

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Provides Winter Aid to Eight Countries

Without this help, I wouldn’t know how to keep my family warm. Every day I worry about my mother and younger siblings. You’ve given me hope that kindness still exists in the world."”
— 13-year-old, Ahmed
SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the harsh winter season exacerbates challenges for families worldwide, particularly those grappling with poverty due to economic crises, conflicts, and limited access to daily essentials, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has stepped in to offer crucial support. Recently, LIFE distributed winter kits to thousands of families across eight countries: Afghanistan, Egypt, Gaza, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Syria, and the West Bank.

These comprehensive kits included heaters, coats, socks, and blankets, aiming to alleviate the burdens faced by struggling families and to mitigate the risk of cold-related illnesses such as respiratory infections and hypothermia.

The stories of young beneficiaries like Ismail Han and Ahmed Farid profoundly illustrate the impact of this initiative. At just nine years old, Ismail became the primary caregiver for his two younger siblings after losing both parents in an earthquake. Upon receiving winter essentials from LIFE, he expressed, "Without this help, I would feel utterly lost. I struggled to figure out how to care for my little sisters."

Similarly, after his father's passing, thirteen-year-old Ahmed assumed the caretaker role for his mother and younger siblings. He shared, "Without this help, I wouldn’t know how to keep my family warm. Every day I worry about my mother and younger siblings. You’ve given me hope that kindness still exists in the world."

Life for Relief and Development, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA, is a global humanitarian relief and development organization dedicated to providing aid to individuals regardless of race, gender, religion, or cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

For more information about LIFE's initiatives or to contribute to their ongoing efforts, please visit their official website at www.lifeusa.org.

Hala
Life for Relief and Development
hsanyurah@lifeusa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Brings Warmth Globally

Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Environment, Human Rights, International Organizations, Natural Disasters, Religion, Science, Social Media, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Hala
Life for Relief and Development hsanyurah@lifeusa.org
Company/Organization
Life for Relief and Development
17300 w 10 mile road
southfield, Michigan, 48075
United States
+1 313-240-2762
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO’s and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief. Over the past 32 years, LIFE has distributed over $595.7 million in humanitarian aid and relief to over 55 countries. LIFE works diligently to help the poor and needy in a number of countries such as: Afghanistan, Ghana, Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, Syria, and the U.S. as well as other countries. When natural disasters strike, LIFE rushes to answer the call for help, and provides basic humanitarian assistance. LIFE’s mission is deeply rooted in the belief that saving lives should be a priority of all mankind. For this reason, LIFE is dedicated to alleviating human suffering regardless of race, color, religion, or cultural background. In response to poverty, famine, social and economic turmoil, natural disasters, war, and other catastrophes, LIFE works to provide assistance to people across the globe by offering humanitarian services such as food, water, and temporary shelter as well as healthcare and education.

https://www.lifeusa.org/

More From This Author
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Brings Warmth Globally
President Jimmy Carter: A Century of Kindness and Humanitarian Leadership
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Builds More than 200 Water Wells in 19 Countries
View All Stories From This Author