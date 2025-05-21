Pope Leo XIV Calls for Immediate Ceasefire and Lifting of the Blockade to Allow Humanitarian Aid into Gaza
Pope Leo XIV Calls for an Urgent Ceasefire in Gaza and Pushes for the Blockade to be Lifted, Allowing Humanitarian Aid to Reach Thousands of Families in Need
I am deeply saddened by what is happening in the Gaza Strip: may there be an immediate ceasefire! Let humanitarian aid be provided to the stricken civilian population and let all the hostages be freed”SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born in a multicultural and devout Catholic family, Robert Francis Prevost’s commitment to service began early. His academic and spiritual formation, which included studies at Villanova University and the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas, paved the way for a life devoted to faith, education, and humanitarian outreach.
— Pope Leo XIV
Pope Leo XIV’s journey from the neighborhoods of Chicago, Illinois, to the papal throne in Vatican City is a profound story of faith, perseverance, and service. His election marks a new chapter for the Catholic Church and people worldwide who look to faith as a source of hope and justice. He worked in remote areas affected by poverty and violence. He helped rebuild schools, improved healthcare access, and empowered local people through grassroots development efforts that mirror Life for Relief and Development's (LIFE) own projects across the globe.
He has already emphasized the need for compassion, environmental care, and renewed attention to the world’s poor—principles that LIFE considers foundational to its work. His decision to take the name Leo is a powerful tribute to Pope Leo XIII, who championed workers’ rights and set the groundwork for the Church’s modern social doctrine.
Pope Leo XIV’s message in his first address— “Peace be with you!”—resonates deeply in a world in need of healing, unity, and shared humanity. As Pope Leo XIV begins his papacy, LIFE reaffirms its commitment to collaborating across faiths and communities to bring relief, opportunity, and dignity to those in need.
“Pope Leo XIV’s life exemplifies a deep commitment to compassion, justice, and inclusivity,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of Life for Relief and Development. “His history of serving marginalized communities and his call for environmental stewardship and social equity align closely with LIFE’s core values. We look forward to his leadership and its positive impact on global humanitarian efforts and for bringing peace to the world.”
At the end of Sunday Mass, Pope Leo XIV expressed his deep concern about the devastating violence in the Gaza Strip and the blockade of Humanitarian AID for the Gazans who are suffering from hunger by saying. “I am deeply saddened by what is happening in the Gaza Strip: may there be an immediate ceasefire! Let humanitarian aid be provided to the stricken civilian population and let all the hostages be freed.”
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE), headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA, is a global humanitarian relief and development organization dedicated to providing aid to individuals regardless of race, gender, religion, or cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
Hala Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development
hsanyurah@lifeusa.org
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.