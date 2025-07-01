Responding to Lebanon’s Crisis, Life for Relief and Development Delivers Medical Equipment to Healthcare Facilities
SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of one of the most devastating healthcare crises Lebanon has ever endured, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has stepped in to provide critical medical supplies and equipment to six healthcare facilities across the country. This donation arrives at a crucial time, as Lebanon’s healthcare system continues to reel from the compounded effects of prolonged conflict, economic collapse, and a strained recovery from both the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 Beirut port explosion.
Over recent months, LIFE has distributed essential medical equipment and supplies to several institutions, including: The Lebanese Hospital Geitaoui - UMC, one of the first hospitals in Lebanon; L'Ecoute NGO is a non-profit association recognized for the service of the deaf people and persons with special needs; Arcenciel, a Lebanese-based non-profit NGO, which supports Lebanon's most underprivileged and marginalized communities; and Asile Maronite des Vieillards Labs & Medical Center.
Lebanon’s healthcare infrastructure has suffered multiple catastrophic blows in recent years. The 2020 Beirut explosion left nearly half the city’s hospitals non-operational. Since October 2023, an unprecedented 13-month conflict has claimed over 4,000 lives and injured approximately 17,000 people, displacing thousands and decimating the country’s fragile health system.
Despite international humanitarian law that mandates the protection of healthcare infrastructure and personnel, Lebanon's medical facilities, workers, ambulances, and shelters were relentlessly targeted. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, 67 hospitals and 177 ambulances were attacked, resulting in 222 healthcare worker deaths and 330 injuries. As the World Health Organization (WHO) stated, “more health workers and patients have been killed proportionally in Lebanon than in Ukraine and Gaza,” underscoring the scale and brutality of the impact.
LIFE’s contribution—coordinated in partnership with Université La Sagesse (ULS), a university in Lebanon, affiliated with the Maronite Archdiocese of Beirut —has filled critical supply gaps and restored essential care capabilities in several institutions.
"The adult wheelchairs, walkers, and vital sign monitors we received have made an immediate difference in the lives of people with disabilities and the elderly. This act of generosity renewed hope for many vulnerable individuals in our care," said Elie Kazzi, Director of Arcenciel.
These donations allowed us to continue serving our community during an impossible financial period," noted P. Charlie Nacouz, Deputy to the President & Financial Manager at L’Écoute NGO.
"This donation arrived during a critical moment for our shelter, uplifting both our staff and residents. May this spirit of solidarity and care continue to shine across borders," expressed Sister Georgette Antoun, Head of Elderly Shelter at Dar Al-Inaya.
"The supplies we received were immediately deployed across pediatric, obstetrical, and operating units. At a time when even basic materials were scarce, this donation sustained our ability to care for our patients with dignity," stated Aline Farah, Head of Procurement at Hôpital Libanais Geitaoui – CHU.
Lebanon’s road to recovery is long and uncertain. However, humanitarian actions like LIFE’s bring essential relief and serve as a beacon of international solidarity. The support of global partners remains critical, not just to rebuild the country’s healthcare infrastructure, but to create conditions in which it can sustainably thrive.
“LIFE remains committed to supporting vulnerable communities during their darkest hours,” said Hala Sanyurah, Public Relations Specialist for LIFE. “We believe in not only delivering relief but restoring dignity and capacity to those who need it most.”
As Lebanon continues to navigate economic instability, social unrest, and regional volatility, restoring the health sector is not just a matter of survival but a crucial step toward national resilience and hope.
Life for Relief and Development, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA, is a global humanitarian relief and development organization dedicated to providing aid to individuals regardless of race, gender, religion, or cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
