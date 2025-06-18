Church Of the Nativity Partners with Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) To Bring Hope to Families in The West Bank

This support brought relief and happiness to our family. The care and respect shown during the distribution reminded us of our dignity in difficult times.”
— Silvia, a mother of three from Bethlehem
SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the city of Bethlehem, once a flourishing center of tourism and cultural heritage, has been hit hard. The region faces severe economic decline, widespread job losses, and an escalating humanitarian crisis. Tourism has stopped, businesses have shuttered, and unemployment has surged, especially among residents who previously worked in Israel. Due to strict movement restrictions and military checkpoints, daily life in Bethlehem has become increasingly complex. With traditional celebrations suspended, artisan livelihoods threatened, and a growing trend of youth emigration, the city’s cultural and social fabric is under strain.

In response to these challenges, LIFE for Relief and Development partnered with the Church of the Nativity to launch a compassionate humanitarian initiative during Eid al-Adha. Through the Fresh Meat Distribution Project, vulnerable individuals, including orphans, widows, the elderly, and low-income families—received high-quality, locally sourced meat. This effort improved food security and restored a sense of dignity and joy to thousands of families during the holiday.

“We are grateful for the great joy we had on the blessed Eid al-Adha,” said Father Issa Thaljieh of the Church of the Nativity. “These are truly our prayers from the Church of the Nativity for the whole world, especially for our people in the Gaza Strip. LIFE brought joy, hope, and love to every home."

"This marks the beginning of a meaningful partnership with the Church of the Nativity,” said Dr. Abed Alawneh, LIFE’s Community Relations Coordinator. “Together, we aim to make the church a central hub for humanitarian outreach throughout the West Bank.”

The initiative extended its reach beyond Bethlehem, benefiting families in Jenin, Nablus, and Ramallah, and positively impacting thousands across four governorates. More than just meeting basic needs, the effort helped reignite holiday traditions and strengthen community ties during a time of uncertainty. LIFE worked in close collaboration with partners such as the Issnad Charity Association, the Ministry of Social Development (MoSD), and other local organizations across the West Bank. These partnerships ensured that aid was distributed efficiently, fairly, and with deep respect for those in need. “Our partnership with LIFE prioritized the most vulnerable and demonstrated a strong commitment to social justice,” said M. Samara from the Ministry of Social Development.

Through this partnership, LIFE provided urgent assistance and promoted unity, compassion, and hope at a critical time. “This support brought relief and happiness to our family,” shared Silvia, a mother of three from Bethlehem. “The care and respect shown during the distribution reminded us of our dignity in difficult times.”

LIFE for Relief and Development is a U.S.-based global humanitarian organization headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. A registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit with Consultative Status at the United Nations Economic and Social Council, LIFE is committed to alleviating human suffering and advancing sustainable development regardless of race, gender, religion, or ethnicity.

