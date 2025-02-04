BPIR 41st logo 2024 BPIR National Finals All Around Cowboy Champion Dontre Goff Valeria Howard Cunningham, President & CEO of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation logo

Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Celebrates Black History Month with Texas Connection Series in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR) proudly kicks off Black History Month with the first of four Texas Connection Series events at the historic Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, February 15, 2025. As the longest-running touring African American rodeo association, BPIR continues its 41-year legacy, with additional stops in Denver, CO; Fort Worth, TX; Memphis, TN; Oakland, CA; Los Angeles, CA; Atlanta, GA; and Washington, DC.

Event Details:

• Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

• Showtimes: 1:30 PM & 7:30 PM

• Location: Cowtown Coliseum, 121 East Exchange Ave., Fort Worth, TX

“The BPIR rodeo holds a profound history and legacy within our community,” shares Valeria Howard Cunningham, BPIR President and CEO. “Over the past 41 years, we have celebrated triumphs, overcome challenges, and grown in ways we once only imagined. Our story is one of perseverance, resilience, and unwavering community support.

As we enter 2025, we remain committed to preserving and sharing the history of Black cowboys and cowgirls, while showcasing the talent and skills of today’s Black rodeo athletes.”

Experience the Thrill of BPIR! Attendees can expect high-energy rodeo events, including:

• Ranch Bronc/Bareback Riding

• Bull Dogging

• Ladies & Junior Barrel Racing

• Peewee Barrel Racing

• Tie-down Roping

• Team Roping

• Ladies & Junior Breakaway

• Ladies Steer Un-decorating

• Bull Riding

Special Black History Month Performances

In honor of Black History Month, 2024 Soul Country Music Star Fort Worth finalist, Ms. Dacia Kings, will perform the Black National Anthem, Lift Every Voice and Sing, originally written as a poem by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson in 1900. Additionally, Lieutenant Ray L. Polk Jr., founder and CEO of Command Leadership Mastery Services, will perform the National Anthem.

BPIR Foundation Hosts Black History Month Workshop in Dallas

The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation (BPIRF) continues its mission of educating and empowering future generations by celebrating the resilience and contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls.

BPIRF will host a Black History Month workshop for over 200 students at Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III Global Preparatory Academy (HGP) in Dallas, TX. BPIR Black cowboys and cowgirls will serve as featured presenters at the Black History Month Celebration, highlighting the impact of Black cowboys on American history.

Workshop Details:

• Where: Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III Global Preparatory Academy

• Location: 3837 Simpson Stuart Rd, Dallas, TX 75241

• Date: Friday, February 14, 2025

• Time: 2:00 PM – 3:50 PM (Two sessions accommodating over 200 students)

Students (grades 6-10) will explore the geography of cowboys, the legacy of Black cowboys, and career opportunities in agriculture, inspiring them to connect with this rich heritage.

Don’t Miss This Unforgettable Celebration!

Join us for an electrifying celebration of Black history, culture, and the enduring legacy of Black cowboys and cowgirls! It’s the greatest show on dirt!

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

Founded in 1984 by Lu Vason, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo is the nation’s longest-running African American touring rodeo association. Named in honor of legendary cowboy Bill Pickett, BPIR was created to spotlight the overlooked history and contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls.

For over four decades, BPIR has preserved and promoted Black equestrian culture, educating audiences about its critical role in shaping the American West. Under the leadership of Valeria Howard Cunningham, BPIR continues to honor this legacy, inspire future generations, and break barriers in the rodeo world.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation

BPIRF is committed to education, cultural enrichment, and community impact. Since 1987, the foundation has provided scholarships, rodeo grants, and educational programs in underserved communities across the U.S.

To learn more about the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation, visit: www.bpirfoundation.org.

BPIR Texas Connection Series 2025

