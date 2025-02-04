How to Prepare for Tsunamis and Help Your Community Become More Prepared

Understanding the Threat

Since 1854, 21 tsunamis have impacted the Oregon Coast. The last two damaging tsunamis were in 1964 as a result of the Great Alaskan Earthquake, and in 2011 as a result of the Great Tohoku Japan Earthquake that caused severe damage and contributed to the deaths of four people on the Oregon Coast.

Tsunamis are massive sea waves triggered by underwater earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, or landslides. They can devastate coastal regions, causing severe loss of life and property. Preparing for a tsunami is crucial for individuals and communities in at-risk areas.

Below you will find some general tips on how you can be more prepared for tsunamis and how you can advocate for structural improvements that may help your community survive and rebuild.

For more in-depth information, OEM has published a webpage full of links about tsunamis. This page includes a Tsunami Evacuation Drill Guidebook that gives more specific guidance on how communities can plan and recover from a tsunami. Also, Living on Shaky Ground provides excellent information on how to survive earthquakes and tsunamis in Oregon.

Individual Preparation

Know Your Risk

If you live in or frequently visit tsunami-prone areas know where the designated tsunami zones are and what you need to do to get to high ground quickly. Also, sign up for local emergency alerts and familiarize yourself with the community’s tsunami warning systems.

But remember if you are in a tsunami zone and an earthquake hits: stop, drop, hold on—then get out of there as soon as the shaking stops. The earthquake may be your only warning.

DGAMI and/or Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD)'s Coastal Program have data on tsunami risk in any county you visit.

Have an Emergency Plan

Whether you are just visiting an area or live along the coast, know where the safe zones are and have a plan for getting get yourself, your family and even your neighbors there. Be aware of the designated evacuation routes and practice your evacuation plan/route with your family.

It’s also important to have a designated meet-up spot in case you get separated or are in different places when you need to evacuate. Finally, have a communication plan to reconnect with family members if you are unable to get to the meet-up spot.

PRO TIP: It’s a good idea to have a person who lives out of the hazard zone act as a single point of contact for everyone in the family. So, when a disaster strikes, everyone checks in with that person first with a status update.

Carry Emergency Supplies or Have a Secure Stockpile

If you live in a tsunami zone, if at all possible, it’s best to store your emergency supplies like non-perishable food, water, medications, a first-aid kit, flashlights, batteries, extra clothes, blankets, a tent, and important documents in a storage unit or space outside of the designated tsunami zone. Someplace in walking distance of your evacuation meet-up spot that can be accessed with a code everyone in your family memorizes.

If you are visiting a tsunami zone, make sure you are carrying a backpack with emergency supplies like non-perishable food, extra water, medications, a first-aid kit, flashlights, batteries, extra clothes and important documents. Keep the pack light so it is easy to carry if you need to evacuate on foot.

Educate and Practice

Learn the natural warning signs of tsunamis, such as strong earthquakes or sudden changes in sea level. Then, regularly practice evacuation drills with your family to ensure everyone knows what to do.

If you are visiting a tsunami zone, briefly discuss what you will do if you see tsunami warning signs and where you will meet-up if you get separated for any reason.

Community Preparation

If you make your home in a community at risk for tsunamis there are things you can do to help your local governments and nonprofits get ready. Disaster response, preparedness, mitigation, and recovery all start and end locally. Connect with your local offices of emergency management. Every community has a designated emergency manager who is tasked with helping their communities and local jurisdictions handle disasters.

Also, volunteer with your local Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and any other local community groups advocating for emergency preparedness. These groups are vital to helping jurisdictions and emergency managers bring in grant money that can help your community survive and recover from a tsunami.

Most hazard mitigation assistance grants managed by OEM can only go to certain private nonprofits or state, local, or Tribal governments. These organizations and agencies go through an annual competitive application process and their applications can be requested by members of the public for review. In fact, most applicants hold public meetings prior to applying where they discuss their upcoming plans. Anyone from the public can attend public meetings and present comment during public comment periods.

All governments are required to publicize their public meeting schedules and topics to be discussed. These days, most counties and cities have a page on their official website where staff will post this information so members of the community can attend. Public meetings are an excellent time to raise concerns with local leaders and planners.

Raise Awareness

Develop Community Plans

Work with local emergency managers, jurisdictions and CERT groups to develop and publicize community-wide evacuation routes and safe zones and to assist with emergency response effort.

Strengthen Infrastructure

Get involved in natural hazard mitigation planning efforts. Learn about your county’s mitigation plan. Find out when it was last updated and when it will be updated next. Then attend public meetings and help your local leaders raise awareness in your community about what needs to be done and how your community can pay for it.

You can learn about what planners are doing and then help them raise awareness around their efforts to raise money to match grant dollars. That money can be then used for warning systems and to reinforce buildings that can serve as shelters and safe zones during a tsunami.

Engage with your county and the emergency management programs and connect with Oregon Department of Geological Minerals and Industries (DOGAMI) to see what Tsunami projects they may be working on.

Natural hazard mitigation planning works best when it is grassroots and community focused. This means all nongovernmental groups, community groups, as well as local government and partnerships working together to identify solutions and apply for matching dollars to improve public safety.

Participate in Drills and Exercises

Whenever you hear about a drill, like the Great ShakeOut or other community-wide evacuation drills and exercises get everyone in your family involved and encourage your fiends and neighbors to participate.

Then, when the drill or exercise is over and the planners ask for feedback, fill out the survey or send an email to your local emergency manager about what you observed. Be constructive, identify what worked and what didn’t work, and provide any suggestions or ideas you may have. Emergency response is about continual improvement and lessons learned.

Preparing for a tsunami requires a proactive approach, both at the individual and community levels. By understanding the risks, creating emergency plans, and participating in community efforts, you can help ensure the safety and resilience of your community in the face of this natural disaster. Remember, preparation is key to minimizing the impact of tsunamis and protecting lives.

