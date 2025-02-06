Beverly Hills Publishing Announces Official Partnership with CU WealthNext to Elevate Credit Union Wealth Services

Strategic Collaboration Aims to Strengthen CU WealthNext’s Industry Presence and Impact

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beverly Hills Publishing™ , a leader in branding, marketing, publishing, and PR for thought leaders and industry experts, is proud to announce its official partnership with CU WealthNext. This collaboration will position CU WealthNext as the premier, pre-vetted, integrated wealth solutions provider exclusively designed for credit unions.CU WealthNext is leading the way in wealth technology (wealthtech), offering credit unions a seamless, fully integrated suite of modern financial solutions. From stock trading and fractional real estate to crypto, financial planning, and estate services, CU WealthNext provides a cutting-edge ecosystem that allows credit unions to retain and grow their member base while competing with fintech firms.“As digital platforms continue to pull deposits away from traditional financial institutions, CU WealthNext is providing a much-needed solution tailored to the unique needs of credit unions,” said Andréa Albright, CEO and Founder of Beverly Hills Publishing™. “We are excited to support CU WealthNext in establishing its brand, amplifying its message, and ensuring that credit unions nationwide understand the value of this platform.”Bringing Innovation and Strategy to the Credit Union IndustryThis strategic partnership between Beverly Hills Publishing™ and CU WealthNext brings together world-class branding, marketing, publishing, and PR expertise to drive awareness and adoption of the CU WealthNext platform. By leveraging Beverly Hills Publishing’s proven success in elevating industry leaders, CU WealthNext will establish itself as the go-to solution for credit unions looking to offer competitive, technology-driven wealth services without the burden of vendor overload and compliance complexity.A Future-Forward Approach to Wealth TechnologyCU WealthNext’s executive team includes fintech experts like Paul Fiore, who previously built and sold Digital Insight to Intuit for $1.35 billion, and Josh Herman, a former NCUA Principal Examiner with extensive experience guiding credit unions through strategic transformations. Together, they’ve curated a wealthtech ecosystem designed to help credit unions stay competitive in a digital-first financial landscape.With Beverly Hills Publishing™ leading branding, marketing, and media outreach, CU WealthNext is set to make a significant impact on the future of credit union wealth services.Website: cuwealthnext.com Beverly Hills Publishing™Beverly Hills Publishing™ transforms leaders into industry authorities by providing elite branding, publishing, marketing, and PR solutions. With a reputation for amplifying the voices of innovators and changemakers, the company specializes in helping businesses and executives establish credibility, expand influence, and achieve industry-wide recognition.For Media Contact Inquiries:

