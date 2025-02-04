British/Japanese J-Pop Artist Hana Kuro Releases Her Debut Single 'Be Romantic' Just In Time For Valentines Day

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, February 7th Japanese and British sensation Hana Kuro is set to bring a new chapter to the J-Pop genre with the release of her debut single “Be Romantic,” via Handcraft Entertainment and Virgin Records.As a new breed of talent in the global music scene and a multi-hyphenate artist (with millions of views on her social channels), Kuro has already piqued the interest of a number of DJ’s, producers, artists and global brands all looking to collaborate with her and join her journey.“Be Romantic” was produced by multi-platinum and 6X Japan Gold Disc winning songwriter/producer Michael Africk (who is also CEO of Handcraft) and pop producer Zeph Park. The track blends the character of Kuro’s unique voice full of British and Japanese sensibility with Africk’s proven J-pop sound that has driven the genre for years.Growing up in Southeast London and Yokosuka Japan, Hana developed a diverse musical palette. Through her dad, she discovered electronic music as well as Radiohead and Gorillaz. During high school, shegravitated towards R&B and hip-hop, listening to everyone from Frank Ocean, H.E.R., and Summer Walker to Tyler, The Creator. At the same time, she wholeheartedly embraced her heritage, speaking Japanese fluently athome, attending Japanese school on weekends and immersing herself in the music of Japanese artists such as Lamp and Naoko Gushima.“Everything is always a combination of things that I like,” she notes. “I’m half-Japanese, but I was also brought up in the UK surrounded by Western culture. I’m a very open-minded person, and I try to fuse together different elements. Musically, I’m experimenting and fusing everything together in my own way. I can’t wait to share this song and journey ahead with my fans and followers.”“It takes a special artist and the right timing to globalize a music genre. J-Pop has been waiting for Hana. As soon as I met her, heard her sound, felt her energy and experienced her style and aesthetic, I knew I had found someone very special. We could not be more excited at Handcraft to introduce Hana to the world. As a producer of some of the biggest artists in J-pop music history I am confident that Hana is the game changing artist that will take her music and this genre to the worldwide stage.” Michael Africk, Producer & Handcraft Entertainment FounderHandcraft Entertainment is a production company, label, artist management and publishing company that is home to cutting edge, superstar artists, producers and songwriters. Together, they share a vision of building bridges that unite the biggest music markets and fans around the world. Handcraft Entertainment was founded by multi-platinum and 6x Japan Gold Disc winner Michael Africk and is based in both Los Angeles and Boston.Instagram https://www.instagram.com/kurodahana/?hl=en Tik Tok https://www.tiktok.com/@kurodahana?lang=en

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.