Mojo AI Featured as Innovator in West Texas Oilfield Safety

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mojo AI and Safety Mojo were recently featured on local West Texas news for pioneering AI implementation at Shepherd Safety Systems SSS, located in Midland, Texas, offers first-response services for oil and gas companies in the region. On November 13, 2024, ABC Big 2 News published a news segment and article detailing how SSS uses Safety Mojo to manage safety for their employees and clients.“We are a digitally driven company, from our internal equipment to everything we are doing in the field for customers we are very technology-driven,” said Seth Long, CEO of Shepherd Safety Systems, in an interview with ABC Big 2 News.SSS implemented Safety Mojo in January 2024 and has used the app’s powerful AI features to document workflow and incidents, communicate frontline information, and conduct daily equipment inspections.“We’re excited to offer innovative, intuitive tools to companies working in the energy industry through Safety Mojo,” said Mojo AI CEO and Co-Founder Cory Linton. “We’re focused on using AI to help frontline workers gather valuable insights, then leverage them to reduce incidents.”Safety Mojo’s AI features include conversational tools that make it easier than ever to engage in safety practices. Rather than filling out paperwork by hand, workers can verbally communicate with Safety Mojo what they see on the job site. The app will then automatically fill out a form according to the information given. Currently, available AI features include the following:Digital form submissions: This feature enables real-time digital form submissions, allowing frontline workers to quickly report unsafe incidents and potential hazards using their voice. These easy-to-use digital forms improve safety and on-site awareness. Users can also complete daily equipment inspections, ensuring workers, tools, and machinery maintain safety compliance at all times.Centralized Cloud-Based Records: Users can upload key documents to Safety Mojo’s Document Library, providing easy access to mission-critical safety manuals, work specs, and more. This feature helped improve frontline autonomy and efficiency.Pre-Task Plans: This feature allows crews to document tasks and related hazards daily. Users can then update and consult the digital document as needed, improving accountability and engagement on all projects.Conversational Dashboards: AI-powered filters allow users to analyze and learn from real-time data submissions. Rather than filtering incident types, date ranges, or project sites by hand, verbal prompts provide easy access to critical safety data at any time.About Mojo AIMojo AI stands at the forefront of innovation, pioneering the connection between people and data in high-risk environments. With a dedication to advancing the synergy between safety and technology, Mojo AI has garnered recognition for its unique implementation of advanced AI tools. The company's AI initiatives are profoundly impacting safety culture by expanding the reach of safety professionals within an organization and enabling them to make faster, better, data-informed decisions.About Safety MojoSafety Mojo, positioned as Mojo AI's core product and advanced Safety Management Software, takes center stage in the company's mission to revolutionize safety culture in high-risk environments. The only mandated safety technology in multiple of the world’s largest construction programs, Safety Mojo streamlines day-to-day safety processes while improving safety behaviors at the front line.The incorporation of artificial intelligence in Safety Mojo underscores Mojo AI's commitment to leveraging advanced technology to enhance safety culture, reduce incident rates, and drastically lower insurance costs.For more information about Mojo AI, Safety Mojo, and their impact on construction safety and safety culture, please visit us at getmojo.ai.

Powering the Permian - Shephard Safety Solutions introduce AI tech in oil and gas, one of the first in West Texas

