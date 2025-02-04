Big Rock Creek Introduces New Winter Attractions for Valentine’s Weekend

Winter at Big Rock

An Enchanting Valentine’s Experience for Families and Couples at Big Rock

SAINT CROIX FALLS, WI, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Rock Creek is set to transform into a winter wonderland this Valentine’s Day weekend, offering a mix of seasonal activities for families and couples. Taking place on February 14 and 15 from 5 PM to 9 PM, Winter at Big Rock will feature horse-drawn carriage rides, sledding, festive light displays, and a newly introduced chocuterie class with Valley Sweets and Chateau St. Croix.Expanding Seasonal TraditionsThis year’s event will debut horse-drawn carriage rides through the Lights of Miracle, providing guests with a new way to experience the illuminated winter landscape. Riders can expect a ten-minute journey through a glowing trail of lights, accompanied by the quiet beauty of a snow-covered setting.Returning favorites include sledding, private tent rentals for date nights or family gatherings, and professional proposal photo packages. Attendees can also participate in a chocuterie board workshop, blending artisanal chocolates and wine pairings.Entertainment and Event AccessLive music will accompany both nights, adding to the seasonal atmosphere. Tickets are now available and include access to all listed activities. Those interested in attending can find more details at www.bigrockcreekwi.com Stay ConnectedFollow us on Facebook to stay updated and watch exclusive teaser videos showcasing the excitement, including sledding, tent rentals, proposal packages, and the magical lights.Don’t miss this extraordinary celebration! Whether you’re looking for family fun or a romantic escape, Winter at Big Rock is the perfect way to celebrate the season.About Big RockBig Rock is dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences for our community. With events that bring families and friends together, we’re proud to be a destination for fun, relaxation, and connection.For press inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:

