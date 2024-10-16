Leva Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE)

Founder, Vanessa Jupe Leva Logo

Leva, a leading platform dedicated to maternal health, just received certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE).

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leva, a leading platform dedicated to maternal health and well-being, is proud to announce that it received certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

The WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States. This prestigious certification affirms that Leva is at least 51% women-owned, operated, and controlled, underscoring its commitment to empowering women at all levels.

Empowering Women and Families

"We are thrilled to achieve WBENC certification. As a 100% female-owned company focusing on supporting mothers, it reflects our mission and the values we live by," said Vanessa Jupe, Founder and CEO of Leva. "This certification opens doors for us to partner with like-minded organizations that prioritize supplier diversity, helping us expand our impact on women and families nationwide."

Leva’s provides holistic support to new mothers and families through its personalized platform for the pregnancy and postpartum periods and offers services in mental health, career coaching, nutrition, fitness, and lactation consulting.

“With this certification, Leva is excited to collaborate with organizations that share its commitment to gender equity, maternal health, and employee well-being," continued Jupe. “Leva is poised for continued growth as it works with forward-thinking companies and partners to support women in the workforce.”

About WBENC

WBENC is the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the U.S. and a leading advocate for women business owners and entrepreneurs. By providing certification, WBENC ensures that women-owned businesses have access to a broader network of corporate and government opportunities, fostering economic growth through supplier diversity.

About Leva

Leva is a comprehensive wellness platform that supports new mothers and their families through personalized care. The Leva platform provides lactation consulting, mental health support, career coaching, and fitness, Leva is committed to improving maternal health outcomes while fostering work-life balance for women.

For more information about Leva, visit https://www.levaapp.com/for-employers.



