Old Trapper Returns to the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Men’s & Women’s Basketball Tournament

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

Official Beef Jerky of the Big Ten Conference

These tournaments bring out dedicated fans, and we’re excited to make their game-day even better with the best beef jerky around” — Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper today announced the continuation of its partnership with the Big Ten Conference, including the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments. As the Official Beef Jerky of the Big Ten, Old Trapper brings fans closer to the action with in-stadium branding, fan activations, and beef jerky sampling.

Throughout both tournaments, Old Trapper’s presence will be on display with in-stadium branding and interactive fan experiences. Fans will have the chance to win complimentary jerky as part of the "Lucky Row" giveaways, which will take place several times at both the Men’s and Women’s tournaments. Old Trapper will also be on-site for jerky sampling on select days.

"We are excited to deepen our partnership with the Big Ten and be part of the excitement of championship basketball," said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Trapper. “These tournaments bring out dedicated fans, and we’re excited to make their game-day even better with the best beef jerky around.”

###

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.