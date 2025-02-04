Discover Hamburg's Green Heartbeart with Hamburg Tourist Board

Hamburg Tourist Board

Hamburg Tourist Board, in the Hamburg Metropolitan Region, has achieved Green Globe re-certification with a Green Globe International Standard score of 93%.

We are proud to once again receive Green Globe certification. Together with our partners, we work towards a more sustainable destination. The certification is a great tool to improve our actions.” — Michaela Flint, Project Manager Sustainability

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamburg Tourist Board (HTB) has recently achieved the Green Globe re-certification. HTB is dedicated to advancing sustainable tourism in the Hamburg Metropolitan Region and has achieved an impressive compliance score of 93% in accordance with the Green Globe International Standard for Sustainable Tourism.Michaela Flint, Project Manager Sustainability at Hamburg Tourist Board, shared her excitement about this achievement, "We are proud to once again receive the Green Globe certification for our sustainability efforts at Hamburg Tourism. Together with our tourism industry partners, we work jointly towards a more sustainable destination. The certification is a great tool to improve our actions."Making Sustainability Easy to ExperienceGreen Globe certification affirms HTB’s efforts to preserve Hamburg's natural and cultural treasures while paving the way for a greener, more inclusive future and encourages future initiatives that will ensure Hamburg remains a leading sustainable destination for generations to come.From hosting eco-conscious events and promoting green transportation to partnering with renowned organizations and offering unique sustainability-focused attractions, HTB sets a prime example for sustainable and responsible tourism.Green Globe certification underscores HTB’s commitment to hosting sustainable events. HTB organizes events with partners from small workshops to events with up to 400 participants. HTB implements rigorous sustainability measures to ensure every event aligns with its mission of reducing environmental impact while fostering community connections.The organization upholds high standards of sustainability in workshops and partner meetings by adhering to a checklist for sustainable event planning, working with sustainable caterers, helping participants calculate their carbon footprint, and researching local initiatives for cooperation.To promote a sustainable and responsible industry, HTB has partnered with renowned institutions and organizations such as the Fair Trade City of Hamburg, the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Energy and Agriculture, the Ministry of Economy and Innovation, Green Events Hamburg, Greentable and Slow Food Hamburg to host the Open Mouth Hamburg Food Festival. The organizers pay special attention to their ecological footprint, as well as to social and economic impacts.Through the Open Mouth Hamburg Food Festival, HTB engages the local community. This annual event highlights sustainable culinary practices by connecting local producers with consumers and showcasing meals made from local, organic, and seasonal ingredients. The festival celebrates Hamburg’s diverse food culture and educates attendees about the importance of sustainability in nutrition and food production.Other HTB attractions include the Wälderhaus and Dialoghaus which provide unique educational experiences that emphasize sustainability.The Wälderhaus Science Center at the Wilhelmsburger Inselpark in Hamburg is completely dedicated to the topic "Forest and Wood". Around 80 stations illustrate the connection between forests, environment and sustainability.Dialoghaus presents three exhibits for the senses where guests learn how people with disabilities deal with their limitations in everyday life. The exhibit "Dialogue in the Dark" invites guests to feel their way through completely dark exhibition rooms in the absence of sight, while the exhibit "Dialogue in Silence," encourages guests to experiment with gestures and facial expressions in the absence of sound.In addition to hosting sustainable events and attractions, HTB prioritizes environmentally friendly transportation for both visitors and employees. For visitors, HTB offers the option to purchase the Hamburg CARD which provides convenient and sustainable transportation options, including access to public transport, bike rentals, and car-sharing services, making it easier to explore the city responsibly.The Hamburg CARD helps visitors get around the city easily, conveniently and flexibly with reduced prices for bike and e-bike rentals, harbor cruises, museums, theatres, city tours and many of the city's most popular sights. The Hamburg CARD also offers car sharing at discounted prices. Hamburg CARD users can travel for free on the Hamburg public transportation by bus, train, and harbor ferries. Through a bike leasing program, staff members can lease bicycles, including e-bikes, under favorable conditions, supporting a low-carbon commute.About Hamburg Tourist BoardHamburg Tourist Board (HTB) is a public-private partnership and part of the Hamburg Marketing Holding in Hamburg, Germany. HTB acts as a service provider, initiator and networking partner for the tourism industry in Hamburg and beyond. For more information about Hamburg Tourist Board and its sustainability initiatives, please visit www.hamburg-travel.com About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com For media inquiries, please contact:Sascha AlbertsenHead of CommunicationsHamburg Tourismus GmbHWexstraße 720355 HamburgTel: +49 40 300 51 111Mobil: +49 172 4346321sascha.albertsen@hamburg-tourismus.de

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.