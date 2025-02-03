Shakenation Announces 3rd Album Dropping Summer 2025 Featuring Collab with Jarren Benton

This album is all about elevating the hustle and staying true to your vision.” — Shakenation

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising rap artist Shakenation is set to heat up Summer 2025 with the release of his highly anticipated third album on May 21. Featuring his signature blend of motivational messages and financial wisdom, the album is poised to cement Shakenation’s place as one of the most inspiring voices in hip-hop today.Fans can look forward to a powerhouse collaboration with Roc Nation artist Jarren Benton on the track “Hustlaz,” a gritty and energizing anthem that celebrates resilience and the relentless pursuit of success. With both artists known for their sharp lyricism and raw authenticity, “Hustlaz” is already shaping up to be a standout hit.“This album is all about elevating the hustle and staying true to your vision,” said Shakenation. “Working with Jarren Benton on ‘Hustlaz’ was incredible. We’re both about grinding and staying inspired, and that energy is all over this track.”The album also dives deep into Shakenation’s themes of self-improvement and building the life of your dreams, a message that has resonated with fans across social media. Known for his dynamic rap style, a mix of Jay Z’s wisdom and Drake’s versatility, Shakenation continues to inspire with every release.Shakenation is also expanding his brand with exclusive merchandise available now at Shop5. Fans can keep up with album updates and get a behind-the-scenes look at his creative process on TikTok @shkntn7046 Stay tuned for more details on the album release and upcoming tour dates as Shakenation gears up to take 2025 by storm.Listeners can immerse themselves in Shakenation’s music on multiple platforms including Shakenation on SoundCloud and Shakenation on Apple Music For media inquiries, interviews, or promotional opportunities, please contact Shakenationmedia@gmail.com.About ShakenationShakenation is a rising star in the rap scene known for his electrifying performances and inspiring lyrics. Since his debut, Shakenation has garnered a dedicated following and critical acclaim across the country. With his third album launching Summer 2025, Shakenation continues to solidify his place in the rap music industry.

