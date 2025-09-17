Fitness Factory Health Club Announces New Location Coming to Princeton in Spring 2026 

We are committed to creating a state-of-the-art health club that reflects the values of our brand and provides an exceptional experience for our future members” — Dennis Cieri, Co-Managing Member of Fitness Factory Health Club

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fitness Factory Health Club is excited to announce plans for a brand new 29,000-square-foot facility opening in Spring 2026 at 301 N Harrison Street in the recently renovated Princeton Shopping Center in Princeton, NJ. The new location will feature a full complement of equipment, classes and amenities consistent with what customers have come to expect from the Fitness Factory brand.The upcoming Princeton location will be one of the largest in the Fitness Factory portfolio, reinforcing the company’s commitment to expanding access to premium fitness and wellness experiences across New Jersey and the New York metro area.“We are proud to bring Fitness Factory to Princeton and be part of such a vibrant and dynamic community,” said Dennis Cieri, Co-Managing Member of Fitness Factory Health Club. “While it’s still early in development, we are committed to creating a state-of-the-art health club that reflects the values of our brand and provides an exceptional experience for our future members.”The new Princeton facility will offer a spacious environment designed to meet a wide range of fitness and wellness needs. Amenities and programming will be announced closer to the opening.“This marks an important step in our ongoing growth strategy,” said Richard Scarpati, Co-Managing Member of Fitness Factory Health Club. “Princeton is a natural fit for Fitness Factory, and we look forward to sharing more as plans develop.”For updates on the Princeton location and to learn more about Fitness Factory Health Club, visit www.fitnessfactorygym.com About Fitness Factory Health ClubFitness Factory Health Club was founded in 1998 by lifelong friends Dennis Cieri and Richard Scarpati. Fitness Factory is an industry-leading fitness and wellness center with 19 convenient locations across New Jersey and New York. Renowned for its premium facilities and affordable programs tailored for both novice and seasoned fitness enthusiasts alike. Fitness Factory Health Club Group offers franchise opportunities for fitness entrepreneurs in the region. For more information, visit www.fitnessfactorygym.com ###

