Warmy Marks Four Years of Redefining the Future of Email Deliverability

With Adeline AI at the center of our platform, we’re able to give customers predictive insights and tailored advice that no other deliverability solution can provide.” — Daniel Shnaider, Co-founder and CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Warmy, a niche software development company dedicated exclusively to solving one of the biggest challenges in digital communications— email deliverability —has marked a new stage of growth as it celebrates its fourth year in business. With more than 3,000 active customers and a history of serving over 50,000 companies worldwide, Warmy continues to scale as the go-to partner for sales, marketing and outreach professionals determined to land in the primary inbox.Founded in 2021 by brothers Daniel and Michael Shnaider, Warmy was created after the two discovered that cold emails for an Amazon office supply business were consistently landing in spam folders. Drawing on his engineering and health sciences background, he built a tool to solve the problem and is now celebrating four years of helping businesses all over the world reach more inboxes.Unlike broad-spectrum platforms that handle everything from prospecting to sequencing, Warmy has remained laser-focused on just one thing: making sure emails arrive in the inbox.“We’ve spent four years perfecting one recipe—ensuring emails don’t get lost in spam,” says co-founder and CEO Daniel Shnaider. “Now, with Adeline AI at the center of our platform, we’re able to give customers predictive insights and tailored advice that no other deliverability solution can provide.”At the heart of Warmy’s offering is the world’s largest email network dedicated to domain warm-up. Powering this is Adeline AI, Warmy’s proprietary machine learning engine trained from day one on thousands of real-world email cases and hundreds of data points. Unlike off-the-shelf models, Adeline AI continuously learns from inbox behavior to predict deliverability performance, assign a health score and give actionable recommendations on content and usage—making Warmy not only a prevention tool, but also a consultant for every email account.Warmy’s bootstrapped success is another element that sets it apart. While many software startups chase aggressive funding rounds, Warmy has grown organically, reinvesting revenue directly into the product and team. The company, which began with a handful of Ukrainian engineers willing to work without salaries because they believed in the idea, has now expanded to 85 employees operating remotely around the globe.“As a founder, I’m proud that we’ve built a sustainable, profitable company without relying on massive venture capital,” added Shnaider. “Warmy exists because of a real pain point we experienced, and it continues to thrive because we stay committed to solving that same problem for every customer. Our goal is simple: to be the best partner in the world for anyone who depends on cold emailing or outreach.”For more information, please visit www.warmy.io About WarmyWarmy is a software development company specializing in email deliverability solutions. Founded in 2021 by brothers Daniel and Michael Shnaider, Warmy helps B2B and B2C clients ensure their emails reach the primary inbox instead of spam or promotions. With the largest email warm-up network in the world and its proprietary Adeline AI engine, Warmy offers a focused, results-driven solution that empowers sales teams, marketers and agencies to maximize the impact of their campaigns. For more information, please visit www.warmy.io ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.