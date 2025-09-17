Fitness Factory Health Club Opens New Spacious Location in Harlem

Fitness Factory now operates 18 convenient locations across New Jersey and New York metro areas

HARLEM, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fitness Factory Health Club, a leading fitness and wellness brand based in Teaneck, NJ, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest state of the art flagship location in Harlem, NY, at 362 West 125th Street. The expansive nearly 23,000-square-foot facility is expected to open its doors early fall of 2025, and is set to become a hub for fitness and community in Upper Manhattan.The Harlem location will feature cutting edge equipment, a spacious sauna, and a wide range of training and group fitness options designed to meet the needs of the local community. Members will have access to personal training services as well as a dynamic schedule of group fitness classes including yoga, cardio kickboxing, fitness boot camp, Zumba, and Pilates.“We are thrilled to expand into Harlem with a facility that truly has something for everyone,” said Dennis Cieri, Co-Managing Member of Fitness Factory Health Club. “Our goal is to provide a space that empowers people to live healthier lives, while also fostering a strong sense of community. Harlem members will have all the tools they need within our innovative heatlh club to succeed on their fitness journey.”The new location marks another milestone in Fitness Factory’s continued growth across the New Jersey and New York metro areas. Harlem residents and commuters alike will benefit from the club’s convenient location steps from the subway on the south side of West 125th Street between St. Nicolas Avenue and Morningside Avenue.“This grand opening represents an important step in our mission to bring premium fitness experiences to more neighborhoods,” said Richard Scarpati, Co-Managing Member of Fitness Factory Health Club. “We are excited to welcome Harlem into the Fitness Factory family and look forward to helping our members achieve their health and wellness goals.”Learn more about the new Harlem location and membership opportunities at www.fitnessfactorygym.com About Fitness Factory Health ClubFitness Factory Health Club was founded in 1998 by lifelong friends Dennis Cieri and Richard Scarpati. Fitness Factory is an industry-leading fitness and wellness center with 18 convenient locations across New Jersey and New York. Renowned for its premium facilities and affordable programs tailored for both novice and seasoned fitness enthusiasts alike. Fitness Factory Health Club Group offers franchise opportunities for fitness entrepreneurs in the region. For more information, visit www.fitnessfactorygym.com ###

