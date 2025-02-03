Mother Daughter Entertainment Announces Star-Studded Cast for Upcoming Film “Finding Famiglia”

Acclaimed Director Elizabeth Blake-Thomas Assembles A-List Talent for Heartfelt Family Drama

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mother Daughter Entertainment , the production company founded by director Elizabeth Blake-Thomas and producer Isabella Blake Thomas, has unveiled the stellar cast for its upcoming feature film Finding Famiglia. The announcement comes as excitement builds around the adaptation of Alice Manica’s beloved novel Finding Alma.The StoryFinding Famiglia tells the heartfelt story of three cousins who come together after the passing of their family patriarch. Through their shared grief and cherished memories, the cousins navigate the complexities of family bonds, uncovering long-held secrets, and redefining what it means to be part of a family. The film is set to explore themes of love, loss, and legacy in a way that resonates across cultures and generations.The CastA dynamic ensemble cast has been assembled to bring the poignant characters of Finding Famiglia to life:Jennifer Wenger as Alma, the steadfast and compassionate matriarch who anchors the family through turbulent times.Maddalena Ischiale as Veronica, a deeply layered character grappling with her own struggles while striving to keep the family united.Nadia Lanfranconi as Gianna, whose journey of self-discovery is at the heart of the film’s emotional core.Joe LoCicero (Jane the Virgin, Someone Great) as Lennie, a charming and pivotal presence who provides levity and warmth.Carlo Rota (24, Prison Break, The Boondock Saints) as Carlo, a commanding presence in the family whose past holds key secrets.James Di Giacomo as NicoMassimiliano Frongia as GiorgioFrancesco Bauco as DaniloAndrea Sevilla as BiancaGio Drasconi as Church LeaderMassi Pregoni as MaxLuca Della Valle as LorenzoMaya Stojan (Castle, The Resident) as Maya“Having seasoned actors like Carlo Rota and Joe LoCicero on board elevates the film to another level,” says director Elizabeth Blake-Thomas. “Their depth and experience bring authenticity and richness to their characters, making Finding Famiglia an even more compelling story.”Directed by: Elizabeth Blake-ThomasProduced by: Isabella Blake Thomas (Repped by CESD and LBI, Member of the P.G.A.)Written by: Alice ManicaClaire Chubbuck will be working alongside the team as the on set acting coach for the project.A Talented TeamElizabeth Blake-Thomas, known for her work on Just Swipe and Ctrl AI Delete, will direct the film, infusing it with her signature storytelling style that emphasizes human connection and emotional depth.Producer Isabella Blake Thomas, a member of the Producers Guild of America, continues to build her impressive track record of bringing meaningful and impactful stories to the screen through Mother Daughter Entertainment.Excitement Builds“The cast we’ve assembled for Finding Famiglia is truly exceptional,” says Elizabeth Blake-Thomas. “Each actor brings an incredible depth and energy to their role, capturing the essence of Alice Manica’s beautifully written characters.”As anticipation for Finding Famiglia grows, the film is shaping up to be a heartfelt exploration of family and the enduring bonds that define us. Production is slated to begin later this year, with the release expected in 2026. The team at Mother Daughter Entertainment is excited to share this powerful story with audiences worldwide.

