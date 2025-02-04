Soutron Global 2024 Milestones: Expanded Product Line, Experienced Double-digit Growth and More

Soutron Global Logo

Strengthened by our 2024 accomplishments, double-digit growth and acquisitions, we are looking forward to continuing to deliver comprehensive and expanded solutions for our clients." — Tony Saadat, President & CEO of Soutron Global

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soutron Global , an internationally recognized SaaS provider of information management and preservation solutions for archives, libraries , museums and knowledge management hubs announces its accomplishment of a series of milestones in 2024.From strategic acquisitions to software development, the company continued to demonstrate its commitment to empowering organizations with comprehensive solutions for managing knowledge, information, and diverse special collections.Key achievements include:Expanding the Team and Product LineIn December 2024, Soutron Global acquired MINISIS Inc., a Vancouver-based provider of archive, library, museum and preservation management solutions. This milestone expanded Soutron’s portfolio, strengthening its ability to serve a broader range of industries worldwide.Double-digit GrowthThe Soutron client base continued its growth, with the addition of key clients spanning engineering, financial, construction, maritime, special academic and government agencies around the globe.Expanded Commitment to Data Privacy and SecuritySoutron Global demonstrated its commitment to GDPR and the Data Privacy Framework (DPF) by renewing its self-certification in October 2024, reinforcing its dedication to protecting client data and maintaining high standards of privacy and security.Expansion of Global PartnershipsIn January 2024, Soutron Global expanded its Partner Program to include resellers and new international regions, broadening its global presence and fostering new collaborative opportunities.Software Innovation and EnhancementsThe release of Soutron Software Version 4.1.11 introduced a redesigned administrative system configuration view, improved copy management workflows, along with an enhanced hierarchical tree catalogue view. This release was designed to improve user experiences, increase system flexibility, and streamline information management for special libraries and archives, demonstrating Soutron’s continued investment in innovation, usability and client satisfaction.Industry Profile Articles PublishedPublished articles for Companies such as Rochester Electronics, National Association of Realtors (NAR), and LaFrance Corporation, outlined how our information management solutions replaced document management, learning management, and open-source library and archive solutions to provide advanced information management solutions.Client User Group, Roundtable and Focus Group MeetingsSeveral client user group, roundtable and focus group meetings were held in 2024, where modernized administrative workflows and new search features were reviewed, in addition to exploring how best to implement AI into Soutron solutions.Podcasts & eBooksReleased podcasts discussed metadata, taxonomies, learning management and knowledge management in project teams, and covered the knowledge transfer gap in HR information management. Also published was an Information Management eBook containing a review of modern information management best practices.Exhibitions and ConferencesParticipated in various conferences, including KMWorld, the Society of American Archivists Annual Meeting, the CALL/ACBD Legal Canadian conference and AALL Law Library Conference.Message from Tony Saadat, Soutron President & CEO“2024 has been a year of transformative growth for Soutron Global, demonstrating our ability to unlock potential and drive meaningful information management practices across the industries we serve,” states Tony Saadat, President & CEO of Soutron Global. “Strengthened by our 2024 accomplishments, double-digit growth and acquisitions, we are looking forward to continuing to deliver comprehensive and expanded solutions for our clients.”About Soutron Global, Inc.Soutron Global is an internationally recognized SaaS provider of transformative information management and preservation solutions for archives, libraries, museums and knowledge management hubs. Backed by decades of experience, award-winning leadership and a commitment to innovation, we empower organizations of all types to transform how they organize, access, preserve and deliver their collection assets. From library holdings and proprietary knowledge to cultural artifacts and archival assets, Soutron Global solutions enhance access, preservation, and findability. Dedicated to exceeding client expectations, we embrace new challenges and consider our clients' success to be our success.

