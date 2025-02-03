ADOT selects design for future SR 347 interchange at Riggs Road

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has announced the final design selection for a future interchange that includes a bridge to carry State Route 347 over Riggs Road, north of Maricopa.

The design will remove the current ground level intersection that connects the two roadways. A diamond interchange will include the new SR 347 bridge and on- and off-ramps providing connections to and from Riggs Road.

ADOT’s planning process has focused on enhancing safety, reducing congestion and improving travel times in the busy area. The grade separated interchange will allow SR 347 traffic to flow freely over Riggs.

The project is now in the final design phase. It is expected to be ready to advertise for construction by early 2026.

ADOT has partnered with the Gila River Indian Community and the Maricopa Association of Governments, in coordination with the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs, to plan the project.

As part of the interchange design, left and right turn lanes will be added along Riggs Road to improve access to SR 347.

To learn more about this project and others planned for SR 347, please visit azdot.gov/SR347.