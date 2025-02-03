Reporting Center Request for Proposals (2025-2027) Now Open

The Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation (AOCP), on behalf of the Adult Probation Services Division, invites you to submit a response to the attached Reporting Center Services Request for Qualifications FY2024-FY2025 (RFQ).

The goal of this RFQ is to ensure an abundant and diverse pool of qualified professionals are partnered and registered with AOCP to deliver and maximize the impact of evidence-based practices and programs toward effectively reducing criminal recidivism.

Responses to this RFQ should be submitted in strict accordance with the instructions and requirements set forth in the Request for Qualification (RFQ).

Responses are due by February 28, 2025 , at 11:59 pm .

Qualified respondents will be eligible to contract with AOCP to perform services for adult individuals participating in Reporting Center programming. The performance period for this RFQ is for 24 months, beginning July 01, 2025, through June 30, 2027.

View the RFQ and submit Responses: Reporting Center Services Request for Qualifications https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/contracting-opportunities

AOCP Primary contact regarding this RFQ :

David Vann

Grants & Contract Manager

david.vann@nejudicial.gov

402-471-4981