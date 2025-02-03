AM Specialty Appoints Mary McKay as Chief Underwriting Officer of Pinpoint

Mary McKay joins Pinpoint Insurance Solutions as CUO

AM Specialty appoints Mary McKay as CUO of Pinpoint Insurance Solutions, bringing 20+ years of transportation underwriting expertise.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AM Specialty Insurance Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Mary McKay (CPCU, ARM, ARe), as Chief Underwriting Officer of its direct writing Managing General Agency (MGA), Pinpoint Insurance Solutions . Along with Brad Sickinger, Mary will lead the underwriting strategy and development of transportation programs at Pinpoint.Mary brings over 20 years of transportation underwriting experience, with a distinguished track record across all facets of the insurance business—retail, wholesale, insurance company operations, and program administration. Her expertise spans senior leadership roles, including serving as Senior Vice President at Maximum Independent Brokerage, where she successfully managed the company's first branch outside of its Chicago headquarters.Notably, Mary played a pivotal role in the development of Foundry Insurance Group, serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer. In this role, she was instrumental in creating and managing three niche transportation programs and led the Foundry staff, working closely with (re)insurers to support these programs. Her career also includes key underwriting roles at Vanliner Insurance Company and Swett & Crawford.“I am excited to join Pinpoint and contribute to the growth and success of its transportation programs. Working alongside Brad Sickinger, I look forward to enhancing our offerings and delivering innovative solutions that complement Pinpoint's existing APD offering,” said Mary McKay, CUO of Pinpoint.“We are thrilled to welcome Mary McKay to the AM Specialty family. Her extensive underwriting expertise and leadership in the transportation space will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen Pinpoint’s position in the specialty insurance market,” said Shevawn Barder, CEO of AM Specialty.Mary’s appointment reinforces AM Specialty’s commitment to underwriting excellence and its mission to provide specialized insurance solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of its partners.For partnership inquiries, contact Brendan Kelly at Brendan.kelly@amspecialty.com.About AM Specialty Insurance GroupAM Specialty Insurance Group is a leading provider of specialty insurance solutions. The group’s holding company (AM Holding Company) owns 100% of its subsidiaries, including AM Specialty Insurance Company , AM Star Claims, AM RE Syndicate, and Pinpoint Insurance Solutions. With a commitment to excellence and a partnership-centric approach, AM Specialty continues to set industry standards for quality and service. To learn more, visit http://www.amspecialtygroup.com/ About Pinpoint Insurance SolutionsPinpoint Insurance Solutions is a national program administrator, MGA, and surplus lines brokerage specializing in excess and surplus (E&S) insurance. Founded in 2021, Pinpoint is dedicated to innovating insurance offerings and building trust through creative, flexible solutions. Their approach combines deep industry expertise with advanced technology to offer a simpler, smarter, and faster way to secure coverage. To learn more, visit http://www.pinpoint-ins.com

