CoachCare acquires VitalTech

Chronic Care Management companies join forces to drive innovation in care management

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoachCare, a leading remote patient monitoring (RPM) and virtual health company, has acquired Texas based RPM company VitalTech, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition represents CoachCare’s eighth acquisition since 2023. Founded in 2019, VitalTech’s unique software and AI expertise compliments CoachCare’s suite existing suite of RPM, Chronic Care Management and other services.

“Healthcare providers and payors increasingly look for exceptional solutions to America’s chronic condition epidemic. CoachCare continues to add capabilities and expertise to benefit more patients being treated for a number of varied conditions and further our mission to keep patients out of the hospital. VitalTech has demonstrated next-gen technical capabilities, and we are excited about what we can do together” said Andrew Zengilowski, Chief Executive Officer of CoachCare. “We are thrilled to welcome Jeh Kazimi to the executive leadership team, as well as the talented VitalTech staff that has built a compelling product.”

"This strategic acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for VitalTech’s team and our expanding network of large health system clients. Over the past few years, we have built an innovative, AI-first platform designed to revolutionize virtual care. Joining forces with CoachCare allows us to further scale our solutions, expand payment models, and deliver even greater value to our existing and future clients. Together, we will enhance patient outcomes, empower healthcare providers, and shape the future of virtual care," said Jeh Kazimi, Chief Executive Officer of VitalTech. "We have long admired CoachCare’s vision and unwavering commitment to consolidating the virtual care market, and we are thrilled to become part of this rapidly growing company."

About CoachCare

CoachCare, a New-York based remote patient monitoring and virtual health company, moves healthcare providers beyond technology to provide a complete RPM solution. Its comprehensive suite of virtual tools, including remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, video conferencing, real-time messaging, screening, content sharing and connected devices, represents a comprehensive solution for providers and patients. More than 200,000 patients in 3,000 locations benefit from CoachCare’s solution.

About VitalTech

VitalTech develops solutions that empower patients to better care for their health and wellness while enabling care teams to monitor, manage and care for patients remotely. Our proprietary platform enables health systems, managed care organizations, home health agencies, physicians, and senior living facilities to automate clinical workflows while improving health outcomes, increasing patient safety, and lowering the cost of care. Our suite of easy-to-use solutions increases patient engagement and compliance.

