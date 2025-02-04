Brian Burke Joins CYPFER as Vice President, Insurance & Law Strategy

CYPFER, a global leader in recovery-led incident response, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Burke as Vice President, Insurance & Law Strategy.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYPFER, a global leader in recovery-led incident response, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Burke as Vice President, Insurance & Law Strategy. With nearly a decade of experience in incident response, Burke has built strong relationships across the cyber insurance and legal sectors, ensuring insured organizations receive rapid, expert-driven support in their most critical moments.

“Brian’s deep understanding of cyber incidents, combined with his strong partnerships in the insurance and legal communities, makes him a key addition to our team,” said Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER. “At CYPFER, we don’t just respond to incidents—we lead organizations through them. Brian’s expertise will help us expand our ability to work alongside insurers and breach coaches to deliver the fastest and most effective incident response and recovery possible.”

Throughout his career, Burke has played a pivotal role in helping insurers, brokers, and law firms navigate complex cyber events, ensuring swift, strategic response efforts that minimize business disruption, reputational damage, and financial loss. His extensive experience working on the front lines of cyber attacks has given him an in-depth understanding of threat actor tactics, evolving risks, and the legal and financial complexities surrounding cyber claims.

“Cyber incidents are more disruptive and costly than ever, and organizations need a response team that understands the business, legal, and insurance implications of an attack—not just the technical aspects,” said Brian Burke. “CYPFER is a recovery-led incident response, no-red-tape, no-outsourcing firm that delivers real results for businesses under attack. I’m excited to be part of a team that operates at the highest level and ensures organizations don’t just survive a cyber event—but come out stronger.”

As Vice President, Insurance & Law Strategy, Burke will lead CYPFER’s efforts to:

- Strengthen partnerships with insurers, law firms, and breach coaches to streamline cyber incident response.

- Ensure policyholders receive expert guidance from first response to full recovery.

- Optimize communication and collaboration between stakeholders for faster, more efficient resolutions.

- Expand strategic initiatives that enhance the role of incident response within cyber insurance programs.

“Brian has spent years in the trenches with me, working directly with insurers and legal teams to resolve high-impact cyber incidents,” said Alex Gross, Chief Business Officer at CYPFER. “His ability to bring business, legal, and technical teams together in the heat of an incident is exactly what organizations need when facing a cyber crisis. His expertise will further solidify CYPFER’s position as the go-to firm for recovery-led incident response.”

For more information about CYPFER and its services, visit www.cypfer.com.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber Certainty™. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER’s cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, and Caribbean. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER’s experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber Certainty™ for all clients on every engagement.

CYPFER’s core services include:

● Ransomware Advisory

● Incident Response Services with specialized expertise in ransomware response and

recovery

● On-site and/or remote post-breach restoration support to augment internal teams

● Digital Forensics to uncover malicious activity, insider threats, and protect sensitive

data

● Global Incident Response Retainer Services guaranteeing priority access to ransomware

advisory, incident response, and recovery support for swift resolution

CYPFER is headquartered in Miami, FL, and has offices in Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Cayman Islands, and the UAE. The company currently employs around 200 cybersecurity experts and has supported clients across six continents. CYPFER is executing plans to expand globally and aims to boast a workforce of 250 cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.