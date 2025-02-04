CSP’s Retail Media Network Forum 2025 Announces Keynote Speakers: Industry Leaders from Gopuff, 7-Eleven, and EG America

Art Sebastian, Founder of NexChapter and RMN Forum 2025 Neha Nayyar, Senior Director of Retail Media and Shopper Marketing Whitney Johnson, VP of Loyalty, Digital Commerce & Retail Media at EG America Michael Peroutka, Head of Brand & Agency Partnerships at Gopuff Mario Mijares VP of Marketing, Loyalty, & Monetization Platforms at 7-Eleven

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on the recent announcement of CSP’s Retail Media Network Forum 2025, and newly formed Steering Committee, NexChapter and CSP are thrilled to unveil this year’s keynote speakers—top executives who have entered the retail media network space within leading retail organizations.The keynote lineup includes:• Michael Peroutka, Head of Brand & Agency Partnerships at Gopuff – Sharing how Gopuff has transformed last-mile delivery into a powerful retail media platform with Gopuff Ads, the first instant ads platform transforming the future of advertising.• Neha Nayyar, Senior Director of Retail Media and Shopper Marketing and Mario Mijares, VP of Marketing, Loyalty, & Monetization Platforms at 7-Eleven – Discussing how the convenience retail giant is leveraging its vast footprint and digital channels to drive innovation in the largest coast-to-coast immediate consumption retail media network.• Whitney Johnson, VP of Loyalty, Digital Commerce & Retail Media at EG America – Providing insights into EG America's approach building and launching their retail media platform as part of their broader marketing transformation.These retail leaders will bring real-world perspectives on the challenges, opportunities, and key success factors in developing high-performing retail media networks—offering actionable insights for attendees looking to build and strengthen their own strategies.“Retail media is rapidly evolving, and our keynote speakers represent some of the most innovative retail leaders shaping the future of this space,” said Art Sebastian, Founder of NexChapter and RMN Forum 2025 Host. “Our goal is to create an event where retailers can not only learn from these experts but also engage in meaningful discussions, exchange ideas, and leave with a clear action plan to build and scale their own retail media networks.” More speakers, sessions, and industry-shaping content will be revealed in the coming weeks.“Retailers are seizing the opportunity to transform their media networks into meaningful revenue drivers, and RMN Forum 2025 is the place where those leading this transformation will share their experiences,” said Amanda Buehner, EVP of Retail at Informa. “Our content is designed to equip retailers with the insights, tools, and connections they need to build and scale their retail media businesses effectively.”RMN Forum 2025 is set to be the premier gathering for convenience retailers, CPG brands, and technology partners, delivering high-impact content, exclusive networking, and practical strategies to navigate the future of retail media.Stay tuned for more announcements as we continue to build an unparalleled agenda for RMN Forum 2025.Sponsorship opportunities are available, and registration is open now.For more information, visit https://cspretailmedianetworks.com Contact:Retailers: Mike Marino, Sr Director of Retailer Relations – michael.marino@informa.comCPG and Technology Providers: Jeanie Hornung, VP Convenience Technology Partnerships – jeanie.hornung@informa.com

