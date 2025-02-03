Government expands opportunities for Swedish businesses to help support Ukraine’s reconstruction

SWEDEN, February 3 - Published 03 February 2025

The Government has amended the conditions and expanded the framework for special export credit guarantees for doing business with Ukraine. The aim is to enable more businesses to export to Ukraine and thus contribute to the country’s sustainable reconstruction. It should now also be possible to offer guarantees with longer maturities, higher coverage and that cover services. The amendments to the regulation took effect on 1 February. The Government has also expanded the existing framework of SEK 333 million to SEK 555 million. In total, guarantees can be offered to a maximum of SEK 888 million.

“Swedish businesses both want and are able to contribute more to Ukraine’s reconstruction, but they need support that mitigates the risk. The aim of amending the conditions is to make it easier and safer for Swedish companies to export to Ukraine. This is an important step in Sweden’s contribution to the country’s reconstruction,” explains Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa. The regulation on special export credit guarantees for Ukraine came into force on 1 April 2024. This means that exporting companies can apply for special export credit guarantees through the Swedish Export Credit Agency to do business that helps support economic and social development and welfare in Ukraine. In 2024, SEK 333 million was set aside for these special export credit guarantees for Ukraine, with this amount subsequently raised in 2025 to SEK 888 million. The amendments to the regulation will make it even easier for more companies to export to Ukraine. The maximum maturity of the guarantees has been adjusted from three to four years, with coverage expanded from 80 per cent to a maximum of 95 per cent. The amount that can be granted to businesses that form part of the same group has now been raised from SEK 100 million to SEK 300 million.

