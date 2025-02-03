Vermont State Police Watch Commander schedule, Feb. 3-9, 2025

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE Watch Commander Schedule for the week of Feb. 3-9, 2025. Please follow the attached instructions for contacting the Watch Commanders. Watch Commander – North Capt. Ashley Barnes ashley.barnes@vermont.gov Watch Commander – South Lt. Michael Studin michael.studin@vermont.gov Watch Commander – Troop A (north) Williston: 802-878-7111 St. Albans: 802-524-5993 Berlin: 802-229-9191 St. Johnsbury: 802-748-3111 Derby: 802-334-8881 Watch Commander – Troop B (south) Westminster: 802-722-4600 Royalton: 802-234-9933 Shaftsbury: 802-442-5421 Rutland: 802-773-9101 New Haven: 802-388-4919 Please visit: http://vsp.vermont.gov/stations for a state coverage map of towns served by specific VSP Field Stations

