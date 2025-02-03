Willow Lake Métis Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Earth & Iron Inc.

Willow Lake Métis Group partners with Earth & Iron Inc.

Willow Lake Métis Group is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Earth & Iron Inc.

Partnering with Earth & Iron represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver exceptional services while promoting economic development for the Willow Lake Métis Nation.” — Andy Harnett, Willow Lake Métis Group CEO

ANZAC, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Willow Lake Métis Group (WLMG) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Earth & Iron Inc. , a leading Alberta-based earthmoving and construction services provider. This collaboration aims to enhance service offerings and foster economic growth within the Métis community.Established over 25 years ago, Earth & Iron has built a solid reputation in Alberta's civil and oilfield sectors, consistently moving millions of cubic meters of earth annually. Their commitment to health, safety, and environmental stewardship aligns seamlessly with WLMG's core values.“This alliance will enable us to undertake larger projects, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the prosperity of our community," says Andy Harnett, Willow Lake Métis Group CEO.Stuart Gray, General Manager of Earth & Iron Inc., added, “We are excited to collaborate with Willow Lake Métis Group. This partnership not only broadens our operational capabilities but also reinforces our dedication to community engagement and sustainable development.”This new partnership is set to commence immediately, with both organizations working closely to integrate their operations and pursue joint projects across Alberta. Together, these partners will focus on creating long-term value through innovation, integrity, and teamwork in the resource and infrastructure sectors.They are committed to empowering the Métis community through supporting cultural preservation, economic development, and sustainability. With hard work, integrity, and dependability, they will deliver reliable, cost-effective services and ensure customer satisfaction with the goal of driving growth and creating lasting prosperity for future generations.About Willow Lake Métis GroupWillow Lake Métis Group is the business arm of the Willow Lake Métis Nation, focusing on creating economic opportunities that benefit the Métis community. By partnering with industry leaders, WLMG aims to provide top-tier services while upholding the values and traditions of the Métis people.About Earth & Iron Inc.Operating across Alberta, Earth & Iron Inc. has been delivering comprehensive earthmoving and construction services for over two decades. With a diversified portfolio in civil and oilfield projects, the company is committed to safety, quality, and environmental responsibility.For more information, please contact:

