Kids quit sports when activewear doesn't fit. Ember & Ace has a solution.

Ember & Ace to launch an athletic wear line designed for plus size kids.

Ember and Ace LLC (Ember & Ace) announces the launch of a Kickstarter campaign to fund its line of athletic wear designed exclusively for plus size kids (PSKs).

In adolescence, one reason kids abandon the sports and classes they love is because they can't find athletic wear in their size. “When kids have clothing that fits, they’re more likely to continue the activities that improve their mental health and overall quality of life, “ says Ember & Ace founder, Pam Luk.

The brand is raising funds via a Kickstarter campaign to produce a five-piece collection in five plus size kid sizes. Campaign rewards include pieces of the collection -- a short-sleeved tee, athletic shorts, leggings, joggers, and a hooded jacket -- and an exclusive logo beanie so backers without plus size kids can offer support too.

“Growing up, I loved playing soccer and taking dance lessons but struggled to find shorts and leotards that fit my bigger body. I created Ember & Ace because this is still a problem today. We want plus size kids to know that an athlete isn’t defined by their size,” Luk said.

The Ember & Ace Kickstarter campaign launches at 9am PST June 21, 2022 and runs through July 21, 2022.

About Ember & Ace

Ember & Ace is an athletic wear brand exclusively for plus size kids (PSKs) that is designed and manufactured in the United States. Founder, Pam Luk, grew up playing sports and learned firsthand the struggle and importance of finding activewear that fits.

Ember & Ace is based in the San Francisco Bay Area where Pam lives with her husband, daughter, and two dogs.

