Cornell Art Museum Features Cuban-Born Artist Andrés López in Spotlight Exhibition

OSS Logo Long Shadows - 30x30 - ALopez Painted by the Breeze - 30x18 - ALopez Look at me - 36x36 - ALopez

New Spotlight Gallery Exhibition Opens Friday, March 14, 2025

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) presents the Cornell Art Museum ’s new spotlight gallery exhibition, “Reflections by Andrés López,” opening on March 14, 2025. López is a Cuban-born fine oil painter, muralist, Plein Air artist and arts educator. He paints marine landscapes while focusing on the wonderful effects of reflecting light and forms to create magnificent one-of-a-kind universes. The “Reflections by Andres Lopez” showcase features 26 of his most exquisite oil-on-canvas paintings – all of which explore life, its colors and reflections.The exhibition is curated by Marusca Gatto, Cultural Arts Director at the Delray Beach DDA, in collaboration with Debby Coles-Dobay of Art Moves You.WHEN: Opening Night is Friday, March 14, 2025 from 6 to 9 p.m. The exhibition will remain on view in the Spotlight Gallery of the Cornell Art Museum through June 22, 2025. Hours at the Cornell Art Museum are Wednesday 12 to 5 p.m.; Thursday & Friday 12 to 7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m.WHERE: Cornell Art Museum, 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Parking available in Old School Square garage.COST: The Cornell Art Museum is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.Learn more about Andrés López at https://www.andreslopezfineart.com/ About the Cornell Art MuseumThe Cornell Art Museum is housed within the original Delray Elementary School building, which was built in 1913. The Museum hosts several curated fine art exhibitions each year featuring notable regional, national and international artists. It also has a Museum Store displaying original works by regional artists. The City of Delray Beach purchased the historic building on the Old School Square campus from the Palm Beach County School District in 1987. The building was named after benefactors George and Harriet Cornell in 1990, before being renovated in 2017 through the generous support of Margaret L. Blume. Learn more at https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/about About Old School SquareOld School Square is an historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square’s mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.For a full list of events happening at the Cornell Art Museum, visit https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/cornell or call 561-654-2220.About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare

