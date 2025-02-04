New Book Sheds Light on Propaganda Faced by Russians in the Years Leading Up to the War in Ukraine﻿

From Words to War: Ukraine in the Russian Press, 2014-2022

East View Press is pleased to announce the publication of From Words to War: Ukraine in the Russian Press, 2014-2022.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- East View Press, the publishing arm of East View Information Services, is pleased to announce the publication of From Words to War: Ukraine in the Russian Press, 2014-2022.This book proceeds from a simple question – “What prompted the Russian-Ukrainian war?” The answers are shown in the words of primary sources: public statements and reporting from political actors, journalists and commentators addressed to Russian-speaking audiences.Ultimately, the picture that emerges is that the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 was preceded not just by preparatory actions of the Russian military – joint exercises in post-Soviet space and the buildup of troops at the Ukrainian border – but by years of propaganda and persuasion targeted at the Russian elite and ordinary citizens.The aim of From Words to War is not to espouse or glorify the narrative of the Putin regime. Instead, it presents this narrative for academic study, in the form of carefully selected articles, speeches, interviews, and reports.This compendium of primary sources – many of them published in book form in English for the first time – offers scholars, researchers, and other interested readers fresh insight into how media narratives shaped one of the 21st century’s defining conflicts, and a reminder of the power of words to move nations.East View Press, 2025, ISBN 978-1-879944-26-8, in English, 399 pages, paperbackAdvance Praise for From Words to War: Ukraine in the Russian Press, 2014-2022“Thematically and conveniently arranged, the contents of From Words to War reveal a panoramic view of historical, political, cultural issues, and political actors not easily accessible in other comparable publications on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is a volume that deserves a place in every research library and on the desks of students seriously interested in a broader comprehension of one of the most complex political imbroglios of our already ravaged century.”--- Theofanis G. Stavrou, Professor of History, University of Minnesota“The editors of this book should be commended for assembling the voices of hate and imperial domination… that primed Russian people to fight and die in Putin’s war against Ukraine… The collection provides ample research material for students of state propaganda and functioning of authoritarian regimes.”--- Konstantin Sonin, John Dewey Distinguished Service Professor, Irving B. Harris Graduate School of Public Policy Studies, University of ChicagoVisit eastviewpress.com/from-words-to-war for more information or to order a copy.

