Rokusho LA Debuts on the Sunset Strip

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rokusho LA is the latest addition to Los Angeles’ impressive restaurant scene, officially opening its doors on the Sunset Strip late last year. This solidified the flagship location for a globally-expanding concept introduced by Boulevard Hospitality Group and Three Star Lane. Under the guidance of Head Chef Carlos Couts, Rokusho LA features a menu that reimagines Japanese cuisine and rotates seasonally to reflect the shifting flavors of the year.

Rokusho’s current menu highlights include an extensive selection of sushi and hand rolls that have alread become customer favorites. Other signature offerings like the Sushi Cake, layered with fresh fish, avocado, Shiso Flower, Kinome, and Ao Nori Paste, as well as the Gindara Saikyo Yaki, a cod dish complemented by a yuzu beurre blanc, display the restaurant’s modern approach to traditional Japanese techniques. Additionally, the nigiri menu is prepared live by highly-trained sushi chefs and makes a fantastic complement to the rest of the menu. All of Chef Couts’ dishes are inspired by original concepts developed in Japan, guaranteeing an authentic meal.

Rokusho LA has also become known for its curated beverage program, featuring exclusive Clase Azul pairings and a rare collection of vintage tequilas from the 1970s and ‘80s, including Olmeca from the ‘70s, Don Julio 1942 from 2006, and Jose Cuervo from the ‘90s. Signature cocktails such as the Yuzu Rikishi, made with yuzu soda and Roku Gin, and the House of the Rising Sun, a blend of reposado tequila, lichiko, orange, and grenadine, give guests a uniquely refined drinking experience.

The restaurant’s interior design combines Tokyo’s dining aesthetics with elements of soft brutalism. The space is accessed via a muted gray stairwell leading to a terrace that provides views of the Hollywood Sign. Other design elements include suspended botanical sculptures by

Alejandro Bataille, textured cork stools by Cedric Etienne, table vases by Kinto, and handmade washi paper menus that add a touch of elegance to the setting.

Coming up soon, Rokusho LA will introduce their spring menu inspired by Japanese and Californian grilling traditions. These upcoming offerings will feature flame-kissed meats, delicately smoked fish, and crisp, seasonal vegetables paired with seasonal cocktails. With its flagship location now open to the public, Rokusho LA invites Angelenos to experience an elevated approach to Japanese cuisine.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.