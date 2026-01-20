Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce Announces 4th Annual Women Who Shine: International Soirée

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce, through its Women’s Business Network, announces the 4th Annual Women Who Shine: International Soirée, an evening of philanthropy, leadership, and professional connection. The event will take place on March 18, 2026 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

Now in its fourth year, Women Who Shine brings together entrepreneurs, executives, creatives, and civic leaders to recognize women making meaningful contributions throughout industries and communities. The soirée is an opportunity for attendees of all backgrounds to connect, exchange ideas, and engage in meaningful dialogue.

The evening will begin with a champagne cocktail reception in the Maybourne’s Foyer, a space for conversation and networking. Guests will then move into the Ballroom for a formal program highlighting leadership experiences and philanthropic impact. The event will conclude on the Garden Terrace with specialty food stations and dessert offerings.

The featured speaker for the 2026 soirée is Suzi Weiss-Fischmann, co-founder of OPI and a recognized leader in the beauty industry. Weiss-Fischmann is known for revitalizing the concept of nail color through the integration of fashion, film, and self-expression, building a global brand that emphasizes creativity and individuality.

Guided by the theme Moving Forward Together: Women Educating and Inspiring Generations, the event emphasizes mentorship, leadership development, and long-term impact. Proceeds from the soirée will benefit a foundation dedicated to empowering women and girls, showing the Chamber’s dedication to community advancement. Attendance is open and inclusive, welcoming all individuals who support women-led progress.

The Women Who Shine: International Soirée is a highly-anticipated annual event in Beverly Hills, known for its influence, connection, and community service. Tickets are expected to sell quickly.

For tickets and additional event details, please visit:

https://members.beverlyhillschamber.com/events/details/4th-annual-women-who-shine/

or ttps://www.beverlyhillschamber.com

