Empower Wellness Spa to Host ‘Elevated Soirée’ in Encino

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empower Wellness Spa, located at 16101 Ventura Blvd in Encino, will host its upcoming Elevated Soirée on Tuesday, February 10, from 6:00 to 9:00 PM. The event will take place at the spa’s Encino location and will be a networking and celebration evening highlighting Empower’s high-end wellness offerings.

Founded by wellness advocate Mariam Hakopyan, Empower Wellness Spa practices non-invasive therapies that support the body’s natural healing processes. The spa’s mission is to make holistic wellness accessible to individuals seeking effective, low-risk, and cost-conscious options for long-term health and balance.

The Elevated Soirée will bring together creators, influencers, and wellness industry professionals for a relaxed evening. Guests will enjoy small bites, beverages, music, and the opportunity to connect with the Empower team and fellow attendees. A special guest speaker will begin at 8:00 PM. Attendees will also receive a curated goodie bag featuring products from Empower Wellness Spa and participating event sponsors.

Empower Wellness Spa offers a range of services including Ozone Sauna Therapy, Endospheres Compressive Microvibration, red light therapy combined with rebounder and vibration plate movement, and lymphatic-focused facial work such as Gua Sha and Endospheres for the face. Each treatment is meant to improve circulation, support detoxification, and promote overall physiological balance using science-backed technologies.

Hakopyan’s approach to wellness is influenced by her personal health journey, including years working through Lipedema and other chronic challenges. These experiences led her to create a space that prioritizes effective, results-driven therapies that address foundational systems often overlooked in today’s wellness settings.

For those new to Empower Wellness Spa, Hakopyan recommends beginning with Ozone Sauna Therapy, which she describes as the foundation of the spa’s wellness philosophy and a key entry point into the rest of its treatments.



Event Details:

Date: Tuesday - February 10, 2026

Time: 6:00 - 9:00 PM

Location: Empower Wellness Spa, 16101 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436

For more information about Empower Wellness Spa or to RSVP to the Elevated Soirée event, please reach out to olivia@nowprla.com.

