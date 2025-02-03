City Beat News Honors Businesses for More Than a Decade of Outstanding Customer Service and Satisfaction

February Spectrum Award recipients honored for customer satisfaction from coast to coast.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three businesses received high marks from satisfied customers, earning their 11th consecutive Spectrum Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction. Double Image Styling Salon has become a go-to for those seeking top-notch service. With a dedication to providing exceptional hair and beauty services, Double Image Styling Salon continues to set the standard in the industry. This prestigious award is a testament to their commitment to customer satisfaction and their unwavering pursuit of excellence.Double Image Styling Salon in Butler, Pennsylvania, offers a host of services all geared toward pampering clients and making them feel fabulous and confident. Established in 1987 by Mike and Nancy Gifford, the award-winning salon provides cut and color services, waxing, massages, nail services, piercing, and more.Double Image is known for its friendly atmosphere and professional services thanks to its dedicated team of stylists and estheticians, all of whom work tirelessly to service their clients. That high level of customer service has led to the salon earning 11 consecutive Spectrum Awards.In addition to their skillful staff, Double Image Styling Salon boasts a warm and welcoming atmosphere, making every visit a relaxing and enjoyable experience. Whether you're looking for a new haircut, a fresh hair color, or a complete transformation, Double Image Styling Salon is the place to go.For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/DOUBLE-IMAGE-STYLING-SALON-BUTLER-PA Experience the award-winning service and expertise at Double Image Styling Salon and discover why they continue to be recognized as a leader in the industry. http://www.doubleimagestylingsalon.com/ Benicia Angel’s Home Inc., located in Benicia, California, is a residential care facility nestled in a quiet, safe neighborhood. The property boasts million-dollar expansive water and mountain views with a relaxed, home-like setting. More importantly, the owner is a registered nurse who lives on site and is available 24/7 for residents. The facility offers seniors individualized services as well as activities and amenities. The dedicated staff treats every resident with dignity and care and ensures they feel right at home. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/BENICIA-ANGELS-HOME-INC-BENICIA-CA Hammer Real Estate in San Diego has provided property management services for two decades. Managing single-family homes, small multifamily properties, commercial properties, and small condominium associations, the company offers both full-service and limited-service property management. The team at Hammer has focused on making itself the property management company that owners, residents and associations can rely on for fair and honest service. They achieved that goal and more, with 11 straight Spectrum Awards to their credit. For more information, visit https://awards.citybeatnews.com/Hammer-Real-Estate-San-Diego-CA About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterResearch shows consumers value a legitimate source of information they can trust. City Beat News is there to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs but also exceed their service expectations. This builds customer loyalty, credibility and increases word of mouth. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to gather and measure customer satisfaction data and identify businesses with a record of providing great customer service experiences. The rating system combines customer satisfaction data collected from nominations, online and other consumer reviews, customer satisfaction surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one customer satisfaction rating score for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor. In its search for service excellence, City Beat News accepts nominations for companies and business professionals offering top notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to only those that earn high rankings.The Stirling Center includes learning and resources focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org , recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News, The Talk Awards and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com

