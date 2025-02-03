2 Man Publishing Group Passes 21,000 Books Sold

To earn one's Dolphins is one of the hardest challenges in that person's life Frank was the first person on board after Commissioning Run Silent - Run Deep

When Charles and I published "Poopie Suits", we never expected to sell over 21,000 books. This does not happen for a 2 man crew with out lots of effort and help. We want to Thank all of those who did.” — Frank Hood

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The small book publishing outfit called Poopie Suits - True Sub Tales, has just announced that their total sales have passed over the 21,000 mark.The 2 brothers, Charles and Frank Hood, decided in 2017 to write a book about Frank's experiences while serving in the US Navy aboard a nuclear powered Fast Attack submarine , the USS Seahorse (SSN 669).The author's noted that there were many submarine books out there, but most were about WWII or fictionalized thrillers about the US vs the Russian Navy during the Cold War.They saw a potential for a book that told the true story of volunteering for duty aboard a steel tube designed to sink.Frank dictated his story, and the first third of the book is autobiographical. It does include historical touch points that Frank experienced as a Navy ROTC midshipmen at Purdue during the middle 60's.The Vietnam War, the Space Program, the political upheaval, and the broad story of the training add context to Frank's narrative.After graduating in June of 1968, and being commissioned an Ensign, USN, the books follows Frank through the tortuous interview with ADM Hyman Rickover, the Father of the Nuclear Navy.It goes on to cover the 15 months of arduous training, and his experiences having a front row seat to the cat-and-mouse but still very real adventures whileengaging with the "enemy".All aspects of life aboard a nuclear submarine are covered - but not one word about anything classified. Only true stories of day-to-day life, which not many books had covered.This book was titled "Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots - Tales Of A Submarine Officer From The Height Of The Cold War" www.subtales.com The title came from the apparel worn by submariners while at sea.This book went on to become a best seller, both on the Amazon Cold War Genre Top 100 List and The Book Authority's Top 100 Books of All Time On Submarines.This book, and the accompanying Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/2hoodssubbook ) spawned enormous interest from other submarine veterans from the Cold War era.These books emphasize the tremendous effort, dedication, training, and single mindedness required to earn the coveted Dolphins - the sign that you are "Qualified in Submarines."This means the crew can trust you to have their backs - while they get little sleep. Many potential hazards are always present - 24/7, and each man (woman) has to know without thinking exactly what to do to save the boat in any emergency, many unexpected.Fires, Flooding, High Pressure Air and Hydraulics, potential battery explosion, hot running torpedoes, unexpected injuries are just a few of the dangers.Many Veterans, getting older, and realizing that time was getting short to tell THEIR story contacted Charles, the word smith. He talked and corresponded with hundreds of them to collect, edit, and publish their stories .Now there are a total of 9 books in the Poopie Suits - True Sub Tales offering.Spanning 2 series after the original Poopie Suits book - they are:The "Sub Tales" Series - 5 books in total telling little known, unique, impactful stories from the early days of submarining, to WWII, to the Cold War, and beyond. Audio versions are available of the first 4 in the series.The "The Silent Service Remembers" Series - 3 huge books in total - each non-classified story written by sub vets themselves. They cover almost every aspect of serving on a submarine and cover every rate and rank from a NUB (non useful body - a brand new person aboard a submarine who is not yet qualified) to the Captain. A very unique anthology that captures the ethos, the camaraderie, and the unique strong bond that binds these sailors together - for life.Frank, and the sub vet himself, master minded the marketing effort to be able to sell 21,000 books.Speaking in front of submarine veterans groups, sending countless emails to the veteran's groups around the country called Bases, writing articles for the national magazine "The American Submariner", doing countless Facebook Ads, trying PPC, book reading clubs, displaying in book stores were the primary marketing methods used.Now in our 8th year of publishing, we have donated $54,000 of the proceeds to the USSVI Scholarship Fund (a worth charity to donate to) https://www.ussvcf.org/scholarship-fund.html and over $4,000 in like kind donations of books to various other submarine related charities.We were also able, after a 3 year effort, to have 2 of our Sub Tales books put on every submarine in the active fleet, with much help from the Public Affairs Office of the Commander United States Submarine Force office in Norfolk.We have received many Bravo Zulu's (sub talk for Job Well Done) from sub vets and civilians interested in what really goes on in a submarine.The books combined have over 500 international reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.86 out of 5 Stars.We did not enter this with even the slightest thought we would be so successful, and we are not looking to make money or get BZ's.We did want to share the Thrill, the Life, the Bond, the high standards set by the WWII Generation and carried on by ours - with a public that is not generally aware of these.To all my Brothers (and now Sisters)-of-the-Phin - we offer the traditional Navy Blessing - Fair Winds and Following Seas.

